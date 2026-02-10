PrimeXBT wins the “Best Broker in Africa” title at the Traders Union Awards

PrimeXBT, an FSCA regulated multi-asset broker, has been named Best Broker in Africa 2025 at the Traders Union Awards, recognising its continued focus on building a modern trading environment that combines multi-asset access, strong execution, and transparent conditions – the fundamentals that matter most when markets move fast.

South Africa is one of the continent’s most active trading markets, where traders increasingly want the flexibility to move between traditional and digital markets without juggling multiple platforms or accounts. PrimeXBT brings those markets together in a single ecosystem, with access to 350+ instruments across Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities and shares, as well as Crypto Futures and Crypto CFDs.

The award also highlights the competitiveness of PrimeXBT’s trading conditions. These include 0% fees on selected Crypto Futures coins and ultra-tight CFD spreads, alongside incentives designed for active traders. Clients can access structured benefits through the Rewards Center with cashback up to 10% on trading costs for selected accounts, as well as a VIP Tiers program that provides volume-based benefits, including up to 70% off taker fees on Crypto Futures. PrimeXBT also offers no fees on deposits and withdrawals, supported by a wide range of funding options across crypto, fiat, and local payment methods.

“This recognition reflects the direction trading is evolving across Africa, toward platforms that offer both breadth and control within a regulated, transparent environment,” said Sihle Tuta, Head of Region at PrimeXBT. “Our focus has always been on building an ecosystem that gives traders the access, execution, and clarity they need to act confidently in fast-changing markets.”

With trading activity accelerating across the region, PrimeXBT continues to strengthen its infrastructure, product access, and trader-first conditions designed for today’s multi-asset reality. The Best Broker in Africa award reflects PrimeXBT’s long-term commitment to help traders across the continent participate in global markets with greater efficiency, transparency, and control.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a leading multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider , regulated in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, bringing versatility, innovation and world-class trading expertise to the local market. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies directly. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Tailored to the needs of South African traders, PrimeXBT is committed to empowering clients with broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides South African traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.