Summer love : Ways to Love Your Skin This February

February is all about sunshine, warmth and a little more time outdoors. At Skin Renewal, we see this month as the perfect invitation to slow down and show your skin some real love. Summer can be tough on your complexion, with heat, humidity, sweat and strong UV rays working against it every day. When you care for your skin with intention, it responds beautifully, looking calmer, brighter and healthier.



Start with cleansing, the simplest yet most important act of skin care. After hot days, makeup and layers of sunscreen, your skin needs a proper reset. Begin with micellar water as the first step in your evening routine to lift away sunscreen, makeup and surface impurities. Follow with a gel cleanser for a deeper clean, especially if your skin is combination or oily. If your skin is dry or sensitive, an emulsion or milk cleanser works beautifully to protect the skin barrier.



Double cleansing at night is essential in summer. Sunscreen residue left on the skin is one of the most common causes of breakouts, congestion and dullness. Cleanse thoroughly every evening to allow your skin to breathe, repair and renew overnight. Cleanse morning and evening, massage gently in circular motions, rinse with cool water and pat dry. This simple ritual makes an immediate difference.



Hydration is just as important in summer, even when the air feels humid. Between sweating and air conditioning, skin can quietly lose moisture, leading to tightness and dullness. A hyaluronic acid serum is a summer essential, helping the skin hold onto water and stay plump. Follow with a lightweight, non comedogenic moisturiser such as Skin Renewal’s HA and Peptides Moisturiser. During the day, finish with a broad spectrum SPF 50+, no exceptions. February sun is intense, and daily protection is one of the greatest acts of skin love.



Exfoliation is another way to care deeply for your skin, as long as it is done gently. Over exfoliating in summer can cause irritation and breakouts. Instead, choose mild chemical exfoliants like lactic, mandelic or azelaic acid to remove dead skin cells without stripping the skin. Skin Renewal’s Azelaic MediCleanse can be used two to three times a week, followed by soothing hydration. For a little extra indulgence, book a HydraTouch Facial and let our therapists deeply cleanse, hydrate and restore your glow.



Masks are a beautiful addition to your summer routine. Calming in-clinic options like the Alginate Mask soothe sun exposed skin, while the Antioxidant Mask delivers vitamin C and protective antioxidants to boost radiance and support collagen. Pair your mask with a gentle facial massage to improve circulation and enhance that fresh summer glow.



Think of in clinic treatments as intentional moments of self care. Radiofrequency treatments help reduce puffiness, tighten the skin and support lymphatic drainage, leaving your face looking more sculpted and refreshed. LED light therapy calms inflammation and supports healing after sun exposure. Do not forget delicate areas like the eyes and lips. Skin Renewal’s Eye Peel helps smooth and brighten the eye area, while carboxy therapy around the mouth softens fine lines for an instant refreshed look.



As Dr Maureen Allem, Medical Director of Skin Renewal, often reminds patients, skin health is built through consistency and science. Summer is the time to protect the skin barrier, defend against environmental stress and invest in treatments that strengthen the skin for the long term rather than chasing quick fixes.



Great skin also starts from within. Aim to drink around two litres of water daily to support hydration and circulation. Prioritise quality sleep whenever possible. Eight hours of rest allows your skin to repair and renew. Silk pillowcases can reduce friction and help prevent sleep lines, and slightly elevating your head can reduce morning puffiness.



This February, prioritise skin love. Your skin mirrors the care you invest, so shower it with affection.

