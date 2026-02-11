HONOR achieves No.1 global smartphone shipment growth in 2025

HONOR CEO Fred Zhou

HONOR has recorded the strongest overseas shipment growth among leading global smartphone brands in 2025, reinforcing the increasing role of international markets, including South Africa, in the brand’s global performance. South Africa recorded a 66% increase in overall business performance for HONOR in this period, reflecting rising local demand for reliable, value-driven smartphones and strengthening the market’s role in the brand’s global momentum.

According to third-party analyst institute Omdia, HONOR’s overseas shipments recorded approximately 55% year-on-year growth in 1Q–3Q 2025. Among the top 10 global vendors, HONOR achieved the highest overseas shipment growth rate during this period, highlighting the success of its international expansion strategy.

A disciplined approach to value and affordability

While many Chinese smartphone vendors remain heavily concentrated in the entry-level tier, HONOR has prioritised smartphones priced above $300 (premium and upper-mid-tier segments) and tablets in the $300-600 price band (upper-mid consumer segment), which accounted for around 23% of its overseas shipments in the first three quarters of 2025, the highest proportion among major Chinese vendors.

Segment reflects HONOR’s focus on disciplined branding, product differentiation and channel execution, delivering premium features at accessible price points. For markets such as South Africa, this positioning aligns closely with consumer expectations around durability, battery life, storage capacity and long-term value for everyday use.

In South Africa, HONOR’s local growth has been driven by strong operator partnerships and product specifications tailored to local usage patterns, reinforcing trust and long-term customer relationships.

“As HONOR our aim is to keep supplying the market with good quality products that operate with class leading technology at a price that is considerate to our consumer in a specific region. It’s the same customer promise we put in from of our South African consumers.” is likely to maintain the lead of overseas shipment growth through the full year,” HONOR CEO, Fred Zhou mentioned.

A globally stratified growth footprint

At a regional level, HONOR’s overseas business shows a clearly defined and diversified footprint:

Europe anchors HONOR’s overseas premiumisation strategy. During 1Q–3Q 2025, HONOR maintained a top five position in core Western European markets such as the United Kingdom and France. The Magic V5 played a key role in this performance, securing second place in Western Europe’s book-style foldable segment, supported by its slim design, battery endurance and advanced AI features. Shipments in Central and Eastern Europe grew by 15%, reflecting increasing brand traction.

Latin America remains HONOR’s shipment backbone, with the brand consolidating its core presence in Mexico and Central America while continuing to expand across the wider region. South-Eastern Asia is shaping up as the next growth frontier, underpinned by the gradual expansion of local manufacturing and channel capabilities.

HONOR’s flagship models gained notable traction across the region in 2025. Middle East and Africa have emerged as the primary incremental growth engine, with total shipment volumes approaching those of Latin America. HONOR continues to strengthen its premium channel presence in the Middle East, while South Africa has recorded rapid growth supported by local partnerships and a strong focus on delivering reliable, affordable technology.

Listening to consumers, locally and globally

Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa, also said the global results reflect the local increase in both popularity and business growth, a result inspired by a consistent focus on Mzansi needs.

“We know customer relationships are fundamental to our growth and the needs of South Africans in a challenging economic environment. This is why we continue to listen carefully to what consumers need and act on it. Delivering premium smartphones at accessible prices is essential. The value is then enhanced with strong durability, long battery life and generous storage – real-life features, which are valued locally. This mindset has supported our global success and continues to drive our growth in South Africa, where everyday reliability really matters.”

As HONOR continues to scale its international presence, its 2025 performance underscores a clear strategy, offering practical innovation, trusted quality and value-driven technology designed for real-world use, across global and local markets alike.