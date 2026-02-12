Responsible gambling efforts are becoming more urgent in South Africa as online betting surges

The practice of chance is not new to South Africa. In fact, historians agree that it has been regulated and restricted in some form since as early as 1673. But the major transition came in the late 20th century after the first online platform was launched. Thanks to these platforms, players no longer needed to free their evenings or plan a trip to a physical location to access the entertainment; they could access it with just a few taps on a screen.

This improved access meant more people could now participate in the industry. And as the National Gambling Board (NGB) has it, the country’s total gambling turnover rose to R1.5 trillion in the 2024/25 financial year, increasing by 36% from the previous period. Policymakers, addiction experts and civil society have taken notice of these figures and are getting concerned.

Sibongile Simelane-Quntana, executive director at the South Africa Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF), is quoted as saying, “Moving from R1.1 trillion to R1.5 trillion in turnover and from R59 billion to R75 billion in gross gambling revenue is deeply concerning.” She further highlighted that these figures do not just reflect the industry’s continued growth but also the prevailing need to adopt responsible gaming practices and strengthen player protection.

The growing popularity of gambling in South Africa

As already mentioned, online platforms play a huge role in the growing popularity of this industry in the country. And mark you: the platforms have been aligning with shifting trends like the rise of mobile engagement. Through responsive websites, these platforms ensure a player can engage seamlessly on a phone as they would on their desktop.

Consequently, it becomes possible to access the games at anytime, whether on a commute, at home, or those in-between moments life throws at players. As such, it shouldn’t be a surprise that, according to Old Mutual’s Savings and Investment Monitor, more than half (52%) of South Africans gamble. Six in ten of these play at least once a week, while one in ten engage daily.

But beyond games, this industry also offers numerous job opportunities to the citizens. As NGB reports, the industry supports more than 144,000 indirect jobs and 33,000 direct jobs. In the online space, professions like cybersecurity experts have become really crucial.

Given the rising number of cyberattacks, these experts help safeguard both the platforms and the players, ensuring that sensitive data remains secure. And if someone is able to meet their needs through these opportunities, it naturally increases awareness and participation in the industry.

However, when so much of the industry’s growth is driven by platforms engineered to maximise engagement, there’s a serious risk that harms are being multiplied faster than protections can be put in place.

Signs of trouble: Gambling harm is on the rise

Do you know that, according to swisherpost.com, the country’s problem gambling rate is estimated at 31? Imagine, nearly one in three gamblers struggles to manage their wagering habits. That’s alarming! Statistics South Africa has also weighed in, stating that betting now accounts for over half (55%) of household spending on entertainment and culture. In some households, 1.6% of their total spending goes to this practice.

As much as this industry provides jobs and revenue, it also poses significant risks for players who immerse themselves without caution. For instance, an individual could lose their finances in ways that go beyond a single bad bet. To put that into perspective, consider someone earning an average monthly salary of around R23,000, for instance.

If you are to allocate just 5% of that monthly income to wagers, that’s like R1,150 a month. For someone already stretched to cover rent, groceries, transport and school fees, R1,150 can quickly turn from “just a bit of fun” into a serious financial strain. And when the strain kicks in, some individuals may turn to credit cards or borrowing from friends to fund their habits.

In the worst cases, the addictive nature of betting could spiral into serious mental health issues or clinical conditions. And the ripple effects? Relationships get to fray even as the emotional toll on families gets heavier.

What responsible gambling efforts must tackle

One of the ways the country can get ahead of this challenge is public awareness. And this is where the best online casinos in South Africa come into play. By incorporating tools like self-exclusion limits and educational pop-ups, these companies can help players stay mindful of their habits. Public campaigns and community outreach can further the importance of playing within one’s means.

Regulations also need to be updated. According to Simelane-Quantana, the practice of chance has been normalised through widespread advertising. Radio promos aired during family hours and adverts embedded on online platforms expose this industry to young people way before they are old enough to understand the risks. That’s why policymakers and regulators must act decisively to limit exposure and enforce stricter advertising standards.

Updating regulations has never been as important, especially now that offshore platforms are increasingly targeting South Africans. According to the South African Bookmakers’ Association (SABA), these platforms account for the largest share of the country’s online betting market, capturing an estimated 62% of all online bets. Yet, they operate outside local oversight, which leaves players more vulnerable than ever.

This is why South Africa can no longer second-guess its commitment to well-funded, responsible gambling programmes, because protecting players must now take priority over simply celebrating industry growth.