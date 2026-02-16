Two weeks to go – Africa Energy Indaba gears up for high-level continental energy dialogue

With just two weeks remaining until the Africa Energy Indaba, momentum is rapidly building for what promises to be one of the most influential energy gatherings on the continent.

The upcoming edition will convene:

Fifteen African Energy Ministers

The African Union Commissioner

Representatives from Africa’s Power Pools

Continental utilities

Leading investors, regulators and infrastructure developers

All under one roof.

The Africa Energy Indaba continues to serve as a strategic platform where policy direction is shaped, procurement priorities are discussed, and energy partnerships are forged to accelerate Africa’s power sector transformation.

Key Programme Highlights Include:

Mission 300 Day hosted by the World Bank, AfDB, GEAPP, SEforALL and the Rockefeller Foundation

Indaba Energy Leaders Dialogue hosted by Pele Green Energy

Ministerial Roundtable hosted by AUDA-NEPAD and GET.invest

Power Pools Forum

Deep Dive Energy Forums

A dynamic Exhibition Showcase featuring leading energy technologies and solution providers

The South African Energy Investment Forum, hosted by the Department of Electricity and Energy

“The Africa Energy Indaba provides a critical platform for alignment between governments, utilities, investors and solution providers. With ministerial participation at this level, meaningful dialogue can translate into tangible action,” said Liz Hart, Managing Director of the Africa Energy Indaba.

Africa’s energy gap remains one of the defining development challenges of the decade. To meet power demand, expand capacity and achieve universal electricity access by 2030, the continent will require a dramatic scale-up in both infrastructure and investment. Studies estimate Africa needs around US $450–$500 billion in power sector investment between now and 2030 — roughly US $60–$65 billion per year — to expand generation, transmission and access capacity across the continent.

Current infrastructure shortfalls mean hundreds of millions still lack reliable electricity, and financing gaps, especially in clean energy, must be closed if Africa is to unlock economic growth, industrialisation and energy security. As Africa accelerates grid expansion, renewable integration and infrastructure investment, the Indaba offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage directly with decision-makers shaping the continent’s energy future.

With momentum building and delegate registrations accelerating, stakeholders across the energy value chain are encouraged to secure their participation.

