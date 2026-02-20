Another draught found unfinished at a bar. Photo: Ilan Godfrey

The month-long investigation concludes with a person who passed higher grade math confirming the result.

Photojournalist Ilan Godfrey’s exhaustive investigation into which draught beers are most likely to be abandoned drew to a close this week. The probe followed Castle Lite’s claim that its draught is less likely to be abandoned because it’s served extra cold. The findings confirmed it: Castle Lite Draught was less likely to be left unfinished.

The month-long investigation took a whole month, which is often the case in month-long investigations. “It was a tiring exercise, but it is worth it in the end when a project like this comes to a close and one can share the truth with the public,” disclosed Godfrey.

Godfrey also admitted to this publication that he found the investigation gruelling. “Some of the bars were not air-conditioned, and several of them played music I was not personally fond of. It was tough.”

But uncovering the truth always comes at a personal cost for hard-bitten journalists like Godfrey. “Based on my observations and analysis of the photographic evidence, it is clear that people really do tend to finish a Castle Lite Draught,” said Godfrey. But such was the thorough nature of this investigation that the Castle Lite team insisted on having these results verified by a stats-inclined person who studied higher-grade things at an actual university.

After analysing the data by using techniques that include counting, the stats-inclined person agreed with Godfrey. The data suggests that Castle Lite Draught is approximately six times less likely to be abandoned. Perhaps this is because it’s always served extra cold,”

Godfrey says he agrees with this supposition. “I think the fact that, unlike other beers, Castle Lite Draught is served extra cold may well be the reason that people tend to finish it more often than beers that are not served extra cold. But my integrity as a journalist means that I cannot say this is the case without another investigation. And frankly, I am far too tired to launch another one right now. This investigation really took it out of me. Going out at night is tough.

But it is thanks to implacable journalists like Godfrey, willing to suffer like this, that the truth about vitally important social issues – like which beers are abandoned less often – is revealed.

Cold case closed. Castle Lite Draught is less likely to be abandoned because it’s served extra cold.