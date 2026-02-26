Samsung unveils Galaxy Buds4 series with deeper AI integration and upgraded audio performance

Samsung Electronics has introduced its latest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds4 and Galaxy Buds4 Pro, placing renewed emphasis on high-fidelity audio, adaptive noise cancellation and tighter integration within its Galaxy ecosystem.

Launching alongside the Galaxy S26 series, the Buds4 range reflects Samsung’s continued investment in wearable technology that blends hardware improvements with artificial intelligence features.

A redesigned fit shaped by data

Samsung says the Buds4 series was developed using large-scale ear data analysis and thousands of design simulations to improve stability and comfort. The result is a slimmer profile and refined “blade” design aimed at supporting extended daily wear.

The Buds4 Pro adopts a canal-fit design intended to maximise immersion and sound isolation, while the standard Buds4 features an open-fit design focused on everyday comfort. Both models are available in black and white, with an online-exclusive pink gold option for the Pro version.

Stronger audio performance

At the hardware level, the Buds4 Pro introduces a wider woofer designed to increase the effective speaker area while maintaining compact form. The earbuds support 24-bit/96kHz audio on compatible Galaxy devices, aiming to deliver clearer bass response and more detailed treble.

Samsung has also enhanced its Adaptive Equaliser and Active Noise Cancellation systems. The updated software analyses wearing conditions and environmental noise in real time, adjusting frequency levels and noise suppression automatically.

For calls, the company has integrated super wideband call technology supported by machine learning-based voice enhancement. The goal is clearer voice transmission in high-noise environments such as public transport or busy public spaces.

AI and ecosystem focus

A notable shift in this generation is deeper AI integration. Users can activate AI agents including Bixby, Google Gemini and Perplexity AI directly through voice controls on compatible Galaxy devices.

Samsung has also introduced head gesture controls on the Buds4 Pro, allowing users to manage calls or engage voice assistants without touching their phone.

The earbuds connect automatically to supported Galaxy smartphones and tablets when the charging case is opened, without requiring a separate app installation. Audio settings such as equaliser controls can be adjusted directly from the device’s quick panel.

Battery and durability

Battery performance varies between models. With Active Noise Cancellation enabled, the Buds4 offer up to five hours of playback, while the Buds4 Pro extend to approximately six hours. Charging cases provide up to 24 to 26 hours of total listening time depending on usage.

The Buds4 carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, while the Buds4 Pro are rated IP57.

Availability

The Galaxy Buds4 series is available for pre-order in select markets, with general availability beginning on 11 March.