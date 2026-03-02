Scaling ambition: Microsoft’s Mission Next EEIP unlocks growth for South Africa’s high impact SMMEs

For more than thirty years, Microsoft has played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s digital evolution – moving far beyond its reputation as a global technology provider to become a strategic catalyst for digital and economic transformation.

Today, the pace of digitalisation and the rise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution have reshaped what it means to scale a business. Effort and entrepreneurial grit alone are no longer enough. Growth requires access to advanced technology, specialised expertise and a structured ecosystem designed to propel companies into industry-leading positions.

Introducing Mission Next

Microsoft’s Mission Next Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) is a deliberately engineered high-growth platform built to empower South Africa’s most ambitious black-owned SMMEs – those earning a minimum of R1 million in annual revenue and ready for exponential expansion.

This initiative goes far beyond traditional corporate social investment. It positions Microsoft as an active growth partner – providing the digital tools, funding pathways, mentorship and ecosystem support required to help established SMMEs scale with confidence.

“Enabling the next generation of high-impact businesses is not just good business, it is a national imperative,” says Lebogang Luvuno, B-BBEE Executive at Microsoft South Africa. “Empowered SMMEs don’t just grow; they drive economic transformation across the entire value chain and Microsoft is committed to providing the tools, support and resources to get businesses there.”

A growth engine built for real-world impact

To remove the systemic barriers that often hinder SMME expansion, Mission Next EEIP offers a portfolio of targeted, high-impact programmes:

SMME Acceleration: Intensive, hands-on support to modernise operations, boost digital competitiveness and prepare SMMEs that have reached the R1 million revenue milestone, to scale locally and globally.

Intensive, hands-on support to modernise operations, boost digital competitiveness and prepare SMMEs that have reached the R1 million revenue milestone, to scale locally and globally. The Township Challenge: A dedicated innovation accelerator for township-based businesses building platforms in e-commerce, digital payments, logistics and other high-potential sectors

A dedicated innovation accelerator for township-based businesses building platforms in e-commerce, digital payments, logistics and other high-potential sectors Technology-based Startups: Tailored assistance for breakthrough tech innovators solving uniquely South African problems with globally competitive solutions

Tailored assistance for breakthrough tech innovators solving uniquely South African problems with globally competitive solutions Skills & Digital Development: Advanced upskilling in 4IR domains like AI, machine learning, data engineering, and cybersecurity to ensure that local companies can compete on a world-class stage.

The moment is now

Microsoft is seeking the next cohort of high-growth, future-focused SMMEs – both tech disruptors and established non-tech firms – with significant market potential and a readiness to scale.

These are businesses poised not just to grow, but to define the next era of South African industry.

Proof of impact: real stories of scale

As showcased in the Mission Next Media, entrepreneurs like Thebe Magugu and former programme beneficiaries, The Awareness Company have leveraged Microsoft’s support to unlock their next level.

“Being part of Microsoft’s EEIP programme has been a game-changer,” says Priaash Ramadeen, co-founder of The Awareness Company. “The combination of funding, technology access, and mentorship created real momentum, giving us space to experiment, scale and build tech that can change lives.”

Microsoft has built a clear pathway for the country’s next industry giants. The only remaining question is: who is ready to take the leap?

Apply to Microsoft’s Mission Next EEIP & Get The Business Support You Need: Microsoft EEIP: Investing in SA’s Digital Future

Application Deadline: March 30th, 2026