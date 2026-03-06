HONOR Earns global recognition at MWC 2026 for robot ihone Innovation and Magic V6 Foldable leadership

Winning Over 70 Media Awards for AI Breakthroughs and Hardware Excellence Across Robotics, Magic V6, MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14

At MWC 2026, global leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR earned widespread recognition from leading media outlets, winning over 70 media awards across its Augmented Human Intelligence vision, robotics innovation, flagship foldables and expanding AI device ecosystem.

This year, HONOR showcased Robot Phone and humanoid robot innovations as bold explorations of embodied intelligence, with Magic V6, MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14 expanding its latest AI device ecosystem announcements.

Bloomberg said HONOR’s launch “sets the tone for the mobile industry’s annual gathering.” Robot Phone drew particular attention for combining embodied AI interaction with robot-grade motion and cinematic imaging, with Reuters and CNBC spotlighting it as part of HONOR’s broader push into embodied AI, positioning the device as a high-profile showcase of how AI hardware could move and respond in the real world. Meanwhile, tech outlets were taken by the human appeal, with Engadget noting HONOR had made Robot Phone “highly mobile, to the point of creating a tiny personal robot that is, dare I say, adorable?”, while GadgetMatch described Robot Phone as “an early preview of how future mobile technology might move, react, and interact more like a living companion rather than a static tool.”

HONOR Magic V6, the pinnacle of foldable innovation, was also widely praised for combining breakthrough silicon-carbon battery technology, advanced display engineering and AI-enhanced productivity in its most refined foldable design to date. TechRadar wrote that Magic V6 “raises the bar again”, highlighting its ultra-thin build and IP69 water and dust resistance, while Android Authority, Trusted Reviews, and Stuff pointed to its balance of design, durability and endurance. GSMArena declared Magic V6 “a milestone for foldables,” praising the largest battery yet in a durable, high-performance design, with media also highlighting its position as the first foldable with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform.

HONOR was also awarded the “Best Disruptive Device Innovation” for its silicon-carbon battery technology by Global Mobile (GLOMO) at MWC 2026. This innovation enables HONOR Magic V6 to achieve an industry-first silicon content of 25%, delivering higher energy density in an ultra-thin foldable design. HONOR also showcased its next-generation HONOR Silicon-carbon Blade Battery, featuring 32% silicon content and an energy density of 985 Wh/L, marking a further leap in ultra-thin, ultra-high energy battery technology.

Across the broader ecosystem, outlets spotlighted HONOR MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14 as productivity-focused additions to HONOR’s AI device ecosystem. TechRadar praised MagicPad 4’s “impossible” engineering, calling it “the most impressive-looking tablet in the world,” while TechAdvisor scored it 9/10, highlighting its ultra-slim design and productivity focus. For HONOR’s AI PC lineup, TechRadar said MagicBook Pro 14 “takes a leap forward in almost every way,” reinforcing HONOR’s expanding ecosystem story.

These accolades reflect growing recognition of HONOR’s shift toward a cohesive AI device ecosystem vision while building on its legacy of delivering hardware excellence. For more information about HONOR’s MWC 2026 announcements, please visit www.honor.com.