World-first privacy display on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is redefining mobile privacy

With the recently launched Galaxy S26 series, Samsung unveiled a breakthrough feature that is set to change the way users experience privacy on their phones. Building on decades of display innovation, the AI(artificial intelligence)-powered Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces the mobile industry and world’s first built-in Privacy Display – a revolutionary technology that protects personal information at a pixel level.

As the slimmest Ultra yet, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not just engineered for performance and design excellence. It is designed for real-life scenarios. In a country where mobile phones are the gateway to banking, business, healthcare, and connection, Privacy Display helps you keep what is yours private.

Privacy Display represents a fundamental shift in mobile display technology. By controlling how pixels disperse light, the screen remains bright, crisp, and comfortable for the user, while limiting what others can see from side viewing angles when activated.

Unlike traditional stick-on privacy filters that dim screens and degrade clarity, Samsung’s built-in solution endeavours to preserve full viewing quality. When activated, Privacy Display instantly reduces side-angle visibility without compromising brightness or colour accuracy. The protection works seamlessly in both portrait and landscape mode, adapting naturally to how people use their phones.

Built for South Africa’s Everyday Moments

From catching the Gautrain in Johannesburg to working remotely in a Cape Town café, people are constantly connected in shared spaces. Privacy Display is purpose-built for these everyday realities.

Imagine making an EFT while commuting on a packed bus in Sandton or in a crowded waiting room, checking sensitive work emails in a busy airport lounge at OR Tambo, or simply having a confidential WhatsApp conversation in a restaurant. This amazing feature gives you that personal digital bubble, even in the most public environments.

Privacy Display works hand-in-hand with Samsung’s software intelligence to give users complete control over when and how privacy protection activates.

Users can:

Automatically activate Privacy Display when entering a PIN or password

Trigger protection when opening specific apps such as banking, email or messaging

Choose adjustable privacy levels Partial Screen Privacy to shield notification pop-ups Maximum Privacy Protection for enhanced side-view shielding



This means protection adapts to context. When you need it, it is there.

Privacy Display reinforces Samsung’s commitment to safeguarding personal information at every layer of the experience. With the introduction of this feature, Samsung is once again redefining what its flagship mobile phone can be, while ensuring that privacy travels with those on the move.

The Galaxy S26 series is available for pre-order now until 19 March 2026. Customers who pre-order can double their storage and save up to R5,000 in an exclusive limited-time offer.

The Galaxy S26 series comes in Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue, and is available at these recommended retail prices:

Galaxy S26 Ultra from R30,999

Galaxy S26+ from R25,999 3

Galaxy S26 from R20,9993

The era of the AI phone has arrived. Pre-Order yours now!