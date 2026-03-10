Africa Energy Indaba 2026 celebrates landmark success with presidential keynote and strong continental participation

The 18th edition of the Africa Energy Indaba, held from 3–5 March 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), concluded with resounding success, bringing together policymakers, ministers, investors, utilities and industry leaders from across the continent and around the world.

Recognised as Africa’s premier energy event, the Africa Energy Indaba once again served as a strategic platform for high-level dialogue, investment engagement and practical solutions aimed at advancing Africa’s energy future.

A highlight of the 2026 Indaba was the Presidential Keynote Address delivered by H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, underscoring the importance of energy security, infrastructure development and regional cooperation in unlocking Africa’s economic potential.

Addressing delegates from across the global energy ecosystem, President Ramaphosa emphasised that Africa’s abundant natural resources — including solar, wind, hydropower, gas and critical minerals — position the continent to become a competitive energy producer while meeting its development needs.

The President also highlighted that more than 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, reinforcing the urgency of accelerating investment in energy infrastructure and innovation across the continent.

Major Announcements and Strategic Developments

The 2026 Africa Energy Indaba delivered several important announcements and partnerships that underscore the event’s role as a catalyst for energy investment and collaboration.

Mission 300 Commitment Expanded

As part of Mission 300 Day during the Indaba, The Rockefeller Foundation announced an additional US$10 million in support of Mission 300, the ambitious initiative led by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank aimed at connecting 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030.

The announcement reinforced the growing momentum behind Mission 300 and highlighted the importance of global partnerships in addressing Africa’s energy access gap.

Nuclear Energy Cooperation Agreement

During the Nuclear Forum, South Africa’s Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) and Russia’s Rosatom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in nuclear skills development, training and research.

The partnership supports South Africa’s nuclear expansion ambitions and focuses on developing the next generation of nuclear professionals, promoting women’s participation in the sector and advancing collaborative research programmes.

Global Nuclear Capacity Commitment

A further milestone of the Nuclear Forum was the signing of the Declaration to Triple Global Nuclear Capacity by 2050, in collaboration with the World Nuclear Association. The declaration reflects growing international recognition of nuclear power as a critical component of global energy security and decarbonisation strategies.

Advancing Continental Infrastructure and Investment

A key highlight of the Indaba was the Ministerial Roundtable on the Africa Ten-Year Infrastructure Investment Plan for Cross-Border Interconnectivity (TYIIP).

The roundtable focused on accelerating priority transmission and power infrastructure projects across the continent, strengthening project preparation mechanisms, improving cross-border coordination and mobilising both public and private investment to enable regional energy integration.

Energy leaders emphasised that cross-border interconnectivity and regional power pools will be essential to delivering reliable and affordable electricity across Africa.

South Africa Energy Investment Opportunities

The Indaba also hosted the South African Investment Forum, hosted by the Department of Electricity and Energy, which profiled a range of investment opportunities in South Africa’s evolving energy sector.

The forum provided investors with insights into new projects across renewable energy, transmission infrastructure, gas-to-power developments, nuclear energy expansion and emerging technologies.

A Platform for Strategic Energy Dialogue

The Africa Energy Indaba 2026 brought together energy stakeholders to explore pathways for:

Strengthening energy security and resilience across Africa

Accelerating energy investment and project development

Advancing regional power integration and cross-border infrastructure

Supporting Africa’s just and inclusive energy transition

Unlocking the potential of gas-to-power, renewables, storage and grid expansion

Government leaders, development finance institutions, utilities, private sector companies and technology innovators participated in a series of high-level discussions, ministerial roundtables and industry forums.

Key Outcomes and Strategic Discussions

Among the key themes and outcomes emerging from the 2026 Indaba were:

Energy Investment Acceleration

Delegates emphasised the need to significantly increase investment in generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure to meet Africa’s rapidly growing energy demand.

Regional Integration and Infrastructure Development

Ministers and industry leaders highlighted the importance of strengthening regional power pools and cross-border interconnectors to improve reliability and unlock continental energy markets.

Energy Transition Aligned with Industrial Growth

A central message from the conference was that Africa’s energy transition must support industrialisation, job creation and economic development while advancing sustainability goals.

Strategic Role of Natural Gas

The Africa Gas Forum reinforced the role of natural gas as a transition fuel capable of supporting electricity generation, industrial growth and energy stability across the continent.

Public–Private Partnerships

Strong emphasis was placed on collaboration between governments, investors and development partners to accelerate project implementation and mobilise large-scale energy financing.

Africa’s Energy Future

The Africa Energy Indaba continues to play a critical role in shaping the continent’s energy policy landscape and investment pipeline.

By convening key decision-makers and global stakeholders, the Indaba provides a platform where energy deals begin, partnerships are formed and practical solutions are developed to address Africa’s most pressing energy challenges.

As Africa’s energy demand grows and the global energy transition accelerates, the Africa Energy Indaba remains committed to driving dialogue, collaboration and investment that will power the continent’s future.