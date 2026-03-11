Celebrate the music of one of the world’s most beloved singer-songwriters with The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond.

Neil Diamond’s timeless songs, unmistakable voice, and extraordinary career, marked by multiple Top Ten hits, Grammy Awards, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are brought to life in this beautifully produced theatre concert.

Performed by a world-class international band, the show revisits the golden era of songwriting and musicianship, featuring iconic hits such as Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, Red Red Wine, Cracklin’ Rosie, Song Sung Blue, Forever in Blue Jeans, I Am… I Said, You Don’t Bring Me Flowers, Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show and more.

This uplifting tribute concert is a nostalgic journey through songs that have soundtracked generations perfect for lifelong fans and new audiences alike.

Performance dates:

FRI-03- April -2026 20:00 03 April 2026 20:00

R180 – R390

SAT-04- April -2026 15:00 04 April 2026 15:00

R180 – R390

SUN-05- April -2026 14:00 05 April 2026 14:00

R180 – R390

Early Bird price of R250 for Tier 1 and Tier 2 tickets Only till 15 Feb. Std prices – R180 – R390

More information: https://www.joburgtheatre.com/

Venue: Mandela Theatre at Joburg Theatre Location on Google Maps

A must-see celebration of Neil Diamond’s legendary music.