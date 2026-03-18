Bridging the digital divide: Telkom connects learners to possibility at Sitoza Senior Secondary School

In today’s increasingly digital world, connecting South African learners is about more than access to the internet, it’s about unlocking opportunities, expanding knowledge and enabling new possibilities for the future.

Building a digitally fluent and future-ready workforce in South Africa requires closing the technology access gap in schools, especially in under-resourced and rural communities.

Supporting this mission, Telkom — one of South Africa’s largest digital infrastructure and connectivity providers — in partnership with the Eastern Cape Department of Education, today handed over 30 laptops and 30 MiFi connectivity devices, each equipped with preloaded SIM cards and data packages, during the relaunch of the ICT laboratory at Sitoza Senior Secondary School in Ngcobo.

The school is widely recognised as one of the province’s shining examples of grit and determination, celebrated for its commitment to academic excellence and consistently strong performance.

The handover builds on a transformative start to the year for the school, following the redevelopment of its campus, which was officially unveiled in January by Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane.

Speaking at the handover event, Lerato Mostoeneng, Managing Executive: Telkom Business, said: “Today, the need for businesses to play a meaningful role in society has never been greater.

“As a company helping to provide the backbone of South Africa’s digital future through our extensive connectivity footprint, including in largely underserved rural areas. We believe in the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) to unlock significant digital opportunities.”

Telkom has been a long-standing contributor to public-private partnerships supporting basic education across the country, with the broader private sector investing more than R100 million since 2020 in initiatives aimed at strengthening learning outcomes in schools.

In a commitment to expanding digital access in schools by providing technology and connectivity to support modern teaching and learning, Telkom’s Connected School’s Programme has delivered ICT resource centres, bursaries, and teacher development training to bridge historical and digital divides.

Judy Vilakazi, Head of Telkom Foundation said, “The reality is that we cannot begin to meaningfully talk or plan for future digital workforces without first building digital capability within the education ecosystem. We are thrilled to be able to share in this school’s new beginning and to play a role in empowering learners with the tools and connectivity they need to succeed in a digital world.”

Provincial MEC for Education, Fundile Gade welcomed and thanked Telkom for its support and dedication to ensuring that students and teachers are equipped with tools and connectivity needed to thrive in digital learning environments.

The event drew in parents, educators and community members, excited to share in the school’s success and growth.

SGB Chairperson, Mr Malusi Madyolo said, “This donation means a great deal to us as a community and as parents. It gives our children access to the tools and skills they need to learn, grow and build brighter futures.”

Meanwhile, teachers and members of the school governing body welcomed the investment, noting that the upgraded ICT lab will significantly enhance the school’s ability to integrate technology into teaching and learning while preparing learners for a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Mr Mphathiswa Rhubushe, ICT teacher said: “We are so grateful for the support shown for the work we do. This lab will make a big difference in how we teach and how our learners engage with their studies. Access to technology allows us to introduce new ways of thinking, research, and collaboration. Ultimately, it also helps shape new ways of being and experiencing the world.”