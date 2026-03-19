Mrs SA semi-finalists: Pet parents who lead with purpose and compassion

Mrs SA semi-finalist, Charissa Claire Nicholas, with her four-legged companion, Levi.

The road to the Mrs South Africa stage is filled with personal growth, leadership development and community impact. But behind the confidence and composure of several of this year’s semi-finalists lies something more personal… the quiet support of the pets they call family.

For many contestants, the Mrs SA journey is intense. It demands time, focus and emotional resilience. Between work, family responsibilities and programme commitments, moments of rest are rare. That’s where their pets come in. Dogs that offer comfort after a long day. Cats that sit nearby during late-night preparation. Companions that provide calm, routine and unconditional support. This powerful connection between women and their pets is one of the reasons dotsure.co.za supports this programme.

Mrs SA semi-finalist, Shomaveni Govender, with furbulous Bella.

“We saw in Mrs SA a shared belief in responsibility, resilience, and ongoing community empowerment. It wasn’t just a good fit; it was a natural one.” – Glen Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer at dotsure.co.za.

Empowerment meets preparedness

The sponsorship is grounded in a shared belief that when people feel supported, they are able to grow and give back. Through its Soft Landings philosophy, dotsure.co.za focuses on helping communities navigate life’s uncertainties. This includes protecting women, children, and vulnerable pets who play such an important role in family wellbeing.

At the recent Mrs SA semi-finalist casting event, the insurer participated in the experience, engaging directly with contestants. Conversations centred on responsible pet ownership, preparedness and the role pets play in emotional health during high-pressure life stages. The discussions highlighted the reality of today’s Mrs SA contestant: a professional, a leader, a community advocate — and often a dedicated pet parent.

Mrs SA semi-finalist, Angie Calo, with adorable Bruno.

Since its relaunch, Mrs SA has helped hundreds of women step into roles as entrepreneurs, social advocates and community leaders. Their work contributes to education initiatives, feeding schemes, women’s empowerment programmes and local upliftment projects. When women are empowered, the impact extends far beyond the individual.

As this year’s semi-finalists continue their journey, their stories reflect a broader truth about modern leadership – that strength is built on support, and purpose grows where care exists. Behind every confident woman on the Mrs SA stage is a network of people, communities and, very often, a loyal companion who helped her get there.

Mrs SA semi-finalist, Aleche Landman, with her two beautiful Weimaraners, Lisa and Mauser.

“When women are empowered to lead and serve, communities thrive.”, said Anderson.

Because empowerment doesn’t happen alone. And sometimes, the strongest support comes with paws. At dotsure.co.za, their promise is simple: to create soft landings when life takes an unexpected turn. As South Africa’s #1 pet insurer, their Wholehearted Pet Insurance is designed to protect the companions who comfort us, ground us, and walk every chapter of life beside us.

Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925). Voted South Africa’s Best Pet Insurance 2023-2025 by readers of The Star, Die Burger, Beeld, and City Press.