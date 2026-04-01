A golden legacy for Gauteng: Thank you for the journey of a lifetime

We reflect on nearly two decades of the Gautrain's transformative journey in Gauteng, celebrating its legacy as one of South Africa's most successful public infrastructure projects. Image: Supplied

For nearly two decades, the Bombela Concession Company has had the immense privilege of moving the people of Gauteng. As our 19.5-year Concession Agreement draws to a close on 27 March 2026, we reflect on an incredible journey.

We aren’t simply handing back a transit system; we are proudly delivering one of South Africa’s most successful public infrastructure projects to the Gauteng Provincial Government.

What began years ago as a bold R26 billion investment in the future of public transport has flourished into a world-class, sovereign asset, now valued between R45 billion and R50 billion.

A proudly South African masterpiece

The Gautrain has always been about more than just moving from station to station. It stands as a shining testament to what we can achieve through vision, responsible stewardship, and an effective public-private partnership.

Today, we look back with immense pride knowing the Gautrain remains the only infrastructure development project in South Africa to receive an ‘A’ rating from the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE).

It is a distinction that highlights not just engineering excellence, but the dedication of every single person who worked on it.

A promise kept

Gautrain’s strong reliability is matched by an exceptional safety record unparalleled in South Africa. Image: Gautrain’s strong reliability is matched by an exceptional safety record unparalleled in South Africa

The Gautrain has provided people in Gauteng with a reliable alternative to road travel between Johannesburg, Tshwane and OR Tambo International Airport, with trains running on time 98% of the time. This reliability has helped establish the Gautrain as one of South Africa’s most trusted and dependable public transport brands.

Gautrain’s strong reliability is matched by an exceptional safety record unparalleled in South Africa. For example, since 2024, whilst transporting 22 500 000 train passengers, we recorded zero contact-crime incidents at Gautrain, and only seven passenger property-theft incidents. The Gautrain is undoubtedly the safest public space in the province and probably in the whole country.

The project supported over 34,800 direct local jobs during construction and further created 3,400 additional employment opportunities for historically disadvantaged South Africans since operations commenced.

The system now represents a R45–R50 billion world-class rail asset for Gauteng, forming the foundation for the province’s future rapid rail expansion.

More than R16.4 billion in contracts were awarded to Black-owned enterprises, with R10.8 billion directed to emerging Black-owned businesses, supporting transformation and economic inclusion.

Approximately R2 billion in railway usage fees has been paid back to the Gautrain Management Agency, returning value to the government.

By moving millions of passengers from cars to rail, the Gautrain has helped ease pressure on major highways such as the N1 corridor, significantly reducing congestion and carbon emissions across Gauteng.

Through the KlevaMova initiative, we made Gautrain services significantly more accessible to low-income commuters, students, scholars, and SASSA beneficiaries by reducing fares.

Moving people, empowering communities

The system now represents a R45–R50 billion world-class rail asset for Gauteng, forming the foundation for the province’s future rapid rail expansion. Image: Supplied

As Mzolisi Diliza, the company’s director, so perfectly put it, “The Gautrain story is truly about empowerment, opportunity, and national progress. We are incredibly proud of the human legacy we are leaving behind.”

Looking forward with gratitude

As Chairman of the company, Kushil Maharaj noted, “We hand over this system with a profound sense of pride. We leave behind a legacy built on uncompromising corporate governance, technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to South Africa.”

To the Gauteng Provincial Government, the National Government, our dedicated employees, and most importantly, you—the people of South Africa, while our journey comes to an end, your journey continues.

Thank you for trusting us as your transport partner and for allowing us to be part of your lives.

We were moved by you.

Siyabonga. Salani kahle.