Grammy-nominated R&B superstar Tamia set to headline South Africa’s biggest women’s month celebration tour

Internationally acclaimed, six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and multi-platinum selling R&B superstar Tamia is set to grace South African stages this August as she headlines The Biggest Women’s Month Celebration Tour Experience.



The much-anticipated tour will take place across three major cities:

6 August 2026 – Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

7 August 2026 – Durban ICC, KwaZulu-Natal

10 August 2026 – SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

Celebrated globally for her soulful voice and timeless catalogue, Tamia has captivated audiences with chart-topping hits including “So Into You,” “Stranger in My House,” “Spend My Life With You,” “You Put a Move on My Heart,” “Still,” “Officially Missing You,” “Who Do You Tell?,” “This Time It’s Love,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Rain on Me,” among many

others.

This tour promises to be a premium live music experience, celebrating women, music, and culture during Women’s Month. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of world-class entertainment, nostalgia, and powerful vocal performances from one of R&B’s most beloved voices.



Speaking about her upcoming tour, Tamia said: “South Africa has always shown me so much love, and I’m incredibly excited to return this August. Performing during Women’s Month makes it even more special — I can’t wait to share these moments with my fans and celebrate the power of music together.”

Tickets are available exclusively via Webtickets and at Pick n Pay outlets nationwide. Music lovers are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment, as shows are expected to sell out.



Be part of this spectacular concert tour experience and celebrate Women’s Month in style with Tamia live in South Africa.