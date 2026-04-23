Openserve SASMA 2026 launch sets the tone for a bold new era in South Africa’s creator economy

Slungile Mlambo: Executive Communications and Marketing at Openserve

The OpenserveSASMA 2026 Launch, held at Truffles on the Park in Sandton, Johannesburg, marked the beginning of a new chapter for the South African Social Media Awards, bringing together creators, influencers, media, public and private sector leaders, strategic brand partners and voices shaping South Africa’s digital culture.

This year’s launch carried particular significance as SASMA officially unveiled Openserve as its headline sponsor and naming-rights partner, marking the platform’s first headline naming rights sponsorship in six years. The platform will now be presented as OpenserveSASMA 2026, reflecting a shared commitment to connectivity, innovation and the continued growth of South Africa’s creator and influencer ecosystem.

The launch also marked SASMA’s transition from last year’s theme, “Kings & Queens of Mzansi,” to the 2026 theme, “Culture in Motion.” This shift was reflected in the distinctly non-conventional #OpenserveSASMA green carpet experience, inspired by Openserve’s corporate identity and designed to signal movement, renewal and a new creative chapter for the platform.

The green theme symbolised growth, renewal and a bold new direction for SASMA, while also reflecting a conscious alignment with future-facing and responsible brand partnerships.

“The green theme marks the start of a groundbreaking new SASMA season, symbolising growth, renewal, and a conscious shift towards partnering with environmentally responsible brands that will benefit future generations of South Africa,” said Terisa Hsu-Lee, SASMA’s Lead Partner in Sponsorships and Partnerships.

From the moment guests arrived, the venue carried the energy of a platform entering a new phase. The green carpet was hosted by Tyrone The 1st and Dezz_Lee, who brought warmth, energy and personality to the arrivals experience. Guests were welcomed with live vocals from Kutlwano Yika, welcome drinks sponsored by Pongrácz, and a beautifully curated harvest table sponsored by Truffles on the Park.

Adding to the atmosphere was a 360° video experience by 360 Paparazzi Group, which quickly became one of the standout activations of the day. Guests were able to capture dynamic, shareable content moments, reinforcing the event’s focus on digital storytelling, influence and creator-led engagement. Neshma M was announced as the winner of the 360° activation experience, adding a celebratory moment to the afternoon.

The programme brought together a strong mix of entertainment, thought leadership, brand participation and platform announcements. Among the notable personalities in attendance was Liyema Pantsi, Big Brother winner and long-standing supporter of the SASMA platform. Liyema was recognised for her growing influence in the beauty and digital content space, following her previous SASMA wins for Beauty Influencer of the Year and Popular Hashtag of the Year. Her participation as a panelist added both star power and substance to the conversation around the future of African storytelling.

A key highlight of the afternoon was a panel discussion featuring influential creative voices including Liyema, Zille, Bruce, Philani Mthembu and other contributors from the creator economy. The discussion explored the role of digital platforms, storytelling, content creation and influence in shaping culture, building visibility and opening new opportunities for African creatives.

The event also featured a keynote address by Eustace Mashimbye, CEO of Proudly South African, who spoke to the importance of supporting local talent, strengthening South Africa’s creative economy and recognising platforms that contribute to national development through innovation, enterprise and cultural impact.

One of the defining moments of the launch was the official unveiling of SASMA’s new logo, signalling the platform’s continued evolution and its ambition to expand its national relevance in 2026.

The headline announcement of the day was delivered by Slungile Mlambo, Executive: Marketing and Communications, who spoke on Openserve’s partnership with SASMA and the role of digital connectivity in supporting inclusion, creativity and the next generation of African digital voices. Openserve’s involvement positions the brand as a key enabler of SASMA’s 2026 journey and reflects the growing connection between connectivity, content, influence and opportunity.

The launch also featured several sponsor and partner contributions that added depth to the programme. Revoo, represented by Pika, highlighted the importance of youth-driven innovation and accessible mobility solutions, while reaffirming its commitment to platforms that support creativity, emerging talent and community-centred impact. The brand also created one of the most exciting moments of the day with the announcement of Tshepang Khethisi Mohlomi as the winner of a brand-new Revoo A6.

Another standout contribution came from Nondumiso Mhlongo “AI Queen”, who represented Afruikigai, a recognised partner of Huawei Cloud. Her address focused on artificial intelligence, digital transformation and the role of creative technology in shaping the future of African content creation. As the official SASMA Content Creator and Influencer Brand Campaign of the Year ambassador, her presence reinforced the growing relationship between innovation, influence and storytelling.

Celebrity Drive South Africa, represented by co-founders Wendy Mosetlhi and Sipho CGA Masebe, also took to the stage as an official partner of the event. Their contribution highlighted the platform’s commitment to celebrating lifestyle, entertainment, celebrity culture and South African talent, while creating experiences that connect brands, audiences and authentic stories.

AI Impact, a digital publication focused on artificial intelligence, innovation and the evolving technology landscape, has also come on board as an official media partner for SASMA 2026. Through this partnership, AI Impact will provide editorial coverage and digital storytelling support throughout the year, profiling key developments, platform milestones and conversations shaping the intersection of creativity, technology, influence and African content creation.

Reflecting on the launch, Kholofelo Lehong, SASMA Director, said the event was a reminder that meaningful platforms are built through intention, collaboration and a committed team.

“The SASMA launch coming together was a reminder that great experiences do not happen by chance. They are built with intention and with a team,” said Lehong.

For SASMA Founder Director Mr Unathi Mkiva, the launch represented both a personal and industry milestone.

“During lockdown, I saw creators carrying hope through their voices and talent. SASMA was born from that emotion, and today is proof that an idea, carried with persistence and grit, can become a reality,” said Mkiva.

With a strong headline sponsor, a refreshed identity, growing partner ecosystem and a launch that brought together influence, enterprise and creativity, OpenserveSASMA 2026 has set the tone for a bigger and more impactful awards season.

The platform now moves into the year with renewed momentum, celebrating the creators, innovators, storytellers and brands shaping South Africa’s digital culture and creative economy.

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About the South African Social Media Awards

The South African Social Media Awards recognise and celebrate the individuals, brands, creators and organisations shaping South Africa’s digital and social media landscape. The platform exists to honour excellence in content creation, digital storytelling, influence, innovation and the creative economy.