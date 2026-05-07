Inside the SABS gathering shaping Africa’s next generation of thinkers

Yesterday at SABS in Pretoria during the 2025/2026 ARSO Essay Competition announcement. Front row: Dineo Seroba, Gugu Somtunzi, Culture Molatole, Blake Mosley Lefatola, Vhanhangwele Belemu, Rudzani Nkhwamalau and Mpine Mokoe. Back row: John Maswikaneng, Tshegofatso Mogaladi, Itumeleng Mphahlele, Tebogo Motaung, Debra Lalla, Sadhvir Bissoon, Thabo Sepuru, Mirero Makhado, Mapaseka Gumbi, Nkensani Mafuya and Bongani Nicholas Ngomane celebrating South Africa’s young intellectual voices heading to the continental stage.

Yesterday, 05 May 2026, the South African Bureau of Standards in Pretoria became more than a venue for an awards announcement. It became a space where ideas, ambition and the future of Africa converged through the voices of young South Africans determined to shape the continent differently.

The occasion marked the announcement of the national winners of the 2025/2026 African Organisation for Standardisation Essay Competition, a continental initiative encouraging students to engage critically with issues of trade, standards and economic transformation across Africa.

While the subject matter focused on harmonised standards and technical barriers to trade, the event itself revealed something more profound about contemporary Africa. It exposed the growing importance of intellectual diversity in shaping the continent’s future. Students from institutions including AFDA, UNISA, the University of Venda, Stellenbosch University and Wits University stood side by side, representing disciplines ranging from economics and policy to storytelling and live performance.

Among the recognised finalists was AFDA student Culture Molatole, whose presence symbolised the expanding role of the creative sector within policy and developmental conversations. His participation challenged long standing assumptions that economics, trade and standards exist separately from culture and storytelling.

The event also reflected a broader continental reality. Africa’s future increasingly demands leaders capable of thinking beyond rigid disciplinary boundaries. In this context, the ARSO competition becomes more than an academic exercise. It becomes a rehearsal space for future African leadership.

The finalists included Gladys Matloga, Culture Molatole, Vhahangwele Belemu, Rendani Nkwamalau and Gugu Somtunzi, all of whom will now represent South Africa at the continental stage of the competition. Their ideas will enter wider African conversations around trade, development and integration.

SABS Acting CEO Blake Mosley Lefatola emphasised the importance of creating platforms that allow young Africans to influence how the continent develops and participates within global markets. The statement reflected the deeper significance of the gathering in Pretoria yesterday. It was not merely about celebrating winners, but about recognising the intellectual agency of young Africans.

The South African State Theatre also acknowledged the importance of the event, particularly the visibility of creatives within spaces often associated with technical and economic expertise. The growing relationship between the arts, innovation and development continues to reshape how Africa imagines progress.

What unfolded at SABS yesterday was ultimately a portrait of a continent in transition. Young Africans are no longer waiting to inherit the future. They are actively writing it.