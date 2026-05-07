Walking the nation together: The men turning endurance into hope

In a country often divided by inequality, unemployment and uncertainty, four men are attempting to reconnect South Africans through something profoundly simple: walking.

Mshengu Tshabalala, Moses Aphane, Jeremiah Mkhwanazi and Frankie Motsepe are currently undertaking a remarkable long-distance journey from Pretoria to Cape Town under the banner of the Abahambi Be Tshwane Foundation. Today, the group departed from Parys heading towards Kroonstad, continuing a mission that stretches far beyond physical endurance.

Their walk is not merely athletic. It is political in the deepest human sense. It speaks to visibility, solidarity and the need for collective responsibility in a society where many communities continue to feel abandoned by systems meant to protect them.

The Abahambi Be Tshwane Foundation was established as a Non Profit Company with a vision of mobilising communities and raising resources for vulnerable groups across South Africa. Their campaign seeks to raise millions for charity while fostering social cohesion and public participation.

What makes the initiative compelling is its symbolism. In an era dominated by digital activism and online outrage, these men have chosen the road itself as a site of engagement. Town by town, kilometre by kilometre, they are forcing conversations about care, dignity and nationhood into public space.

South Africa has a long history of protest marches, pilgrimages and journeys tied to liberation politics. The Abahambi Be Tshwane Foundation appears to draw from that legacy while reframing walking as an act of social rebuilding.

There is also something deeply radical about slowness in this moment. Walking through towns instead of flying over them allows encounters with people whose realities are often invisible within national discourse. Communities become more than statistics. They become faces, conversations and stories.

The journey from Parys to Kroonstad is another chapter in a route that will carry the walkers across provinces and landscapes before reaching Cape Town. Yet perhaps the greater destination is the restoration of civic empathy in a society increasingly fractured by economic pressure and political fatigue.Whether the initiative ultimately reaches its fundraising target may matter less than the conversations it has already begun. In a nation searching for new forms of leadership and solidarity, the image of ordinary citizens walking together for others still carries extraordinary power.