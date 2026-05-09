South Africa’s Role in Global Alliances

South Africa’s foreign policy is often seen as distant and diplomatic, unfolding in international forums far removed from everyday life. But recent tensions surrounding the Iran war show how quickly global geopolitics can hit home. What happens abroad can quickly translate into higher fuel prices, economic strain, and even job losses at home.

As the conflict disrupts global oil markets, South Africans are feeling the impact directly. Petrol and diesel costs are climbing, and the effects are filtering through the economy. To understand why, it is necessary to look at South Africa’s relationships and foreign policy and how they connect to energy security and economic stability.

A Balancing Act in a Divided World

Since 1994, South Africa has pursued a foreign policy built on non-alignment, multilateral cooperation, and solidarity with the Global South. Instead of locking itself into rigid alliances, it has developed relationships across competing global powers, including through BRICS and partnerships in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

This approach offers flexibility and access. It allows South Africa to engage with countries that may be in conflict with one another while maintaining its independence on the global stage.

But flexibility also comes with expectations. A broad network of relationships should translate into some level of economic protection. When global shocks occur, countries with strong strategic ties often secure more stable supply, better trade terms, or diplomatic leverage.

The current fuel crisis raises a difficult question: if South Africa’s wide network of partnerships does not soften the impact of global disruption, then what practical advantage does this foreign policy deliver at home?

A Global Strategy: Partnerships and Tensions

South Africa’s foreign policy extends across a wide range of partners. It maintains strong ties with major economies such as the European Union, the United States, China, India, and Brazil, alongside regional cooperation through the African Union and key African economies like Nigeria and Angola.

These relationships are primarily economic and diplomatic, shaped by trade, investment, and shared positions in multilateral forums. In theory, this wide network should act as a buffer against global volatility. With multiple partners, South Africa should be able to adapt in times of crisis, whether by sourcing energy differently, negotiating favourable trade conditions, or relying on diplomatic goodwill.

Within this broader strategy, South Africa also maintains diplomatic engagement with countries such as Iran, And its proxies like Hamas. These relationships are not formal alliances but reflect a longstanding emphasis on dialogue and solidarity with parts of the Global South.

However, these ties are not without controversy. Several countries, including the United Kingdom and members of the European Union, have designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation, while others describe such relationships as indirect support for militant groups. South Africa, by contrast, frames its engagement as part of a diplomatic and humanitarian approach rather than a security alignment.

At the same time, South Africa maintains critical economic relationships with major energy producers such as Saudi Arabia, highlighting the complex and sometimes conflicting nature of its global partnerships.

Recent events suggest that this broad network does not always translate into economic insulation. When disruptions occur, South Africa appears to absorb the same shocks as many other economies, despite its extensive diplomatic reach. That raises concerns about whether its global positioning is delivering meaningful economic resilience.

The Strait That Shapes the Economy

At the centre of the current crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical route through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes.

Any disruption to this passage affects global oil prices almost immediately. For South Africa, which depends heavily on imported fuel, the impact is direct.

Transport costs rise. Food and goods become more expensive. Inflation accelerates. Even short-term disruptions can trigger effects that take months to settle.

From Fuel Prices to Interest Rates

Higher fuel costs do not stay isolated. They feed into broader economic pressure.

As inflation increases, the South African Reserve Bank faces pressure to keep interest rates high or raise them further. That helps contain inflation, but it also makes borrowing more expensive.

For households, this means higher repayments on home loans, vehicles, and credit. For businesses, it raises the cost of expansion and investment. Spending slows, and growth becomes harder to sustain.

The Employment Fallout

Rising fuel prices are often framed as a cost-of-living issue, but their impact on employment can be even more serious.

Fuel is a basic input across the economy. When its price rises, businesses face higher operating costs and tighter margins. In response, many are forced to adjust.

Companies begin to cut costs where they can. That often means reducing staff, freezing hiring, or delaying expansion plans.

Vulnerable Industries

Some sectors are especially exposed to fuel price shocks:

Agriculture: Higher diesel costs affect production and transport, cutting into profits and seasonal employment

Higher diesel costs affect production and transport, cutting into profits and seasonal employment Construction: Rising material and logistics costs delay or cancel projects

Rising material and logistics costs delay or cancel projects Transport and logistics: Fuel price increases directly affect operations, forcing companies to scale back

These industries employ large numbers of South Africans, which means the impact extends far beyond individual businesses.

The Demand Effect

At the same time, households facing higher costs start to spend less.

This drop in consumer demand affects sectors like retail, tourism, and hospitality. As revenue declines, businesses reduce hours, slow hiring, or cut jobs.

The result is a ripple effect; what starts as a fuel price increase spreads across the entire economy.

A Growing Risk for the Future

The longer-term concern is not just the immediate rise in costs, but what it signals going forward.

If South Africa remains highly exposed to global shocks despite its extensive diplomatic network, economic instability may become a recurring pattern. For ordinary citizens, that means repeated cycles of rising expenses, limited growth, and uncertain job prospects.

Over time, this weakens financial security and erodes confidence in the country’s economic direction.

Economic Reality for South Africans

The link between geopolitics and daily life is no longer abstract. South Africa’s foreign policy shapes its exposure to global risks, but it is not yet providing clear protection against them.

No country can completely avoid global shocks. That is the reality of an interconnected world. But strong diplomatic relationships are expected to offer some level of insulation, whether through more stable supply, better trade conditions, or quicker recovery from disruptions.

Right now, that protection is not clearly visible. The fuel crisis shows that, despite its wide network of partnerships, South Africa remains vulnerable to external pressures.

If this approach is to succeed, it needs to deliver more than access and alignment. It needs to produce tangible economic benefits at home. Otherwise, foreign policy risks becoming symbolic while ordinary South Africans continue to bear the cost.