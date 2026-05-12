Full gallop: Horse racing’s digital comeback in South Africa

For a time, horse racing fell out of mainstream conversations among South Africans. However, this iconic sport never truly went away. Even as public attention shifted elsewhere, its rich culture and the loyal punters kept it relevant.

Now, with platforms like 10bet making horse racing accessible on almost any smart device, the sport is attracting new audiences while welcoming back old fans driven by both the convenience and the renewed love of the game.

South Africa’s Proud Horse Racing History

Horse racing has long been part of South African culture. The first official races date back as far as 1795, when the thundering hooves of locally bred Capers echoed across the country, from the Western Cape to KwaZulu-Natal.

By 1860 or so, Capers were replaced by Thoroughbreds, following Lord Charles Somerset’s import of a large number of stallions and mares. Yet, the essence of the sport never changed; in fact, it only got even more popular among the SA crowd.

Over the years, South Africans would gather at Greyville, Scottsville, Kenilworth, Durbanville, Turffontein, Vaal, and Fairview. They’d study form and debate selections with the kind of passion that isn’t often seen in the racing world, with many fans having deep knowledge of bloodlines and tracking conditions on a level that transcends the sport itself. These racecourses also became the stage for iconic events such as the Durban July and the Cape Town Met.

The New Generation of Fans and Punters

Up until two decades ago, horse racing was almost entirely confined to the trackside. To engage with the sport, you’d have to take a trip to one of the racecourses mentioned above or visit a local bookmaker to bet on your favourite Thoroughbred.

Today, the situation is vastly different, as the entire horse racing world is available on a device that fits in your pocket. The rise of smartphones in South Africa, combined with the rapid adoption of mobile-friendly platforms like 10bet, has made the entire experience far more convenient and accessible.

Horse racing betting has also enjoyed a renewed surge in popularity. The ability to watch races live and react to racecourse conditions in real time, wherever you are, has removed many of the barriers that previously held punters back.

“Convenience has changed the game”, said a 10bet spokesperson. “Horse racing fans can now follow every event and race from the comfort of their homes or on the move and take part in the action in a few simple taps.”

Insiders Backing Horse Racing’s Resurgence Too

The digital shift and the renewed interest in horse racing don’t excite punters only. Experienced insiders are a big part of it, too, and Adam Marcus, a third-generation trainer and a well-respected figure in the industry, illustrates this perfectly.

Marcus is 10bet’s official horse racing ambassador, and he brings a lifetime of field experience to the proverbial table. In short, he acts as a bridge between the traditional stables and the modern punters.

When someone with credentials like his aligns with a digital platform, it’s a clear sign that the sport is worth investing in more and that new bettors will have a reliable homebase.

Horse Racing Has It All Today

The conditions are now ideal to take this prestigious sport to a whole new level in South Africa. With its long-standing history, cultural significance, marquee events, and a digital infrastructure to back it all up, horse racing in SA is on track to reach new heights.

“Our mission is to deliver a betting experience that is accessible, thrilling, and tailored to fans nationwide”, says Michelle Colborne, Vice President of Marketing at 10bet South Africa.

The combination of heritage and the convenience of instant digital access is precisely what makes the current moment so distinct from earlier attempts to expand horse racing’s reach. Now, the punters are there, the events are in full swing, and the platform is ready. The stage is set for both newcomers who are only now discovering South African horse racing and returning fans who want to back their favourite Thoroughbreds.