Land reform and rural development: A budget for South Africa’s bold agenda for land reform and rural renewal

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development tabled an ambitious Budget Vote for 2026/27, supported by legislation, investment and a clear vision for equitable land access and prosperity for all. South Africa stands at a defining moment. Decades after the advent of democracy, the wounds of dispossession and rural neglect remain visible across the landscape evidenced by overcrowded communal areas, in farms without title deeds, and in rural communities where opportunities are scarce. Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso and Deputy Minister Stan Mathabatha delivered the Budget Vote and Policy speeches in Parliament which signalled not merely spending plans, but a determined national commitment to change.

A budget to support

For the 2026/27 financial year, the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has been allocated R10.336 billion. This allocation represents hectares of land restored, families given security of tenure, and young people given pathways out of poverty and underdevelopment.

Of that allocation, R630 million has been earmarked specifically for acquiring and allocating approximately 57 751 hectares of land for redistribution and tenure-security. A further R388 million will support infrastructure and agricultural production as post settlement support linked to land that has been allocated to beneficiaries, ensuring that land transfer is matched by meaningful support to ensure productivity of that land.

Putting land in the right hands

During the past reporting period, the department acquired approximately 53 000 hectares and allocated more than 35 000 hectares to qualifying individuals and communities. Critically, more than 20 000 hectares went to women beneficiaries and 13 000 hectares to youth, this was part of conscious initiatives to ensure that the benefits of transformation and reform reach those most historically excluded.

Minister Nyhontso was clear in his address that that more remains to be done. “We recognise the need to improve further,” he noted, reaffirming the department’s commitment to prioritising women, youth, persons and persons with disabilities in all future allocations. Security of tenure is central to the restoration of dignity and economic stability of farm dwellers and labour tenants. To this end over 700 farm dwellers and labour tenants received land, while 61 labour tenant matters were finalised with the support of the Special Master. A further 206 000 hectares were transferred from the department to affected communities under the Transformation of Certain Rural Areas Act

One of the key announcements in the 2026/2027 budget vote concerns transformative pieces of legislation in the pipeline. Two landmark Bills — the Equitable Access to Land Bill and the Communal Land Tenure and Administration Bill — are on track to be presented to Cabinet and opened for public consultation by June 2026, with the full Parliamentary process targeted for completion by mid-2027.

The Equitable Access to Land Bill will give concrete effect to section 25(5) of the Constitution and will establish a dedicated Land Reform Agency to manage land identification, beneficiary allocation, and post-settlement support. The Communal Land Tenure and Administration Bill will secure legal tenure for millions of South Africans living in former homelands and communal areas, introducing a democratic, gender-sensitive system of land administration that brings traditional leaders and communities into partnership.

A comprehensive national land audit is also underway. This is a critical exercise to resolve long-running disputes about how much land the state actually holds, who owns what, and how that ownership is distributed by race, gender, nationality and geography.

Rural Development: From poverty to prosperity

Deputy Minister Mathabatha was unambiguous about the roots of rural underdevelopment. It was not accidental but was systematically constructed through colonialism and apartheid. Reversing it requires equally systematic action. The Rural Development Programme receives R723 million in 2026/27, rising significantly in the years ahead, with a medium-term allocation of R2.658 billion. Infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, irrigation systems, digital connectivity and community facilities, amounting to approximately R1.6 billion are planned over the medium term.

The National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) will receive R291 million to develop skills and link 1 227 young people to employment or small enterprise opportunities. Meanwhile, a technology research and development partnership involving the CSIR and the Department of Basic Education will extend to five rural schools, bringing innovation directly into rural classrooms.

A National Rural Development Policy and a Rural Development Bill are also in development, with a broad national consensus confirmed at the recent Rural Development Indaba in Mangaung: rural development must become a top-tier national priority. The message from both Minister and Deputy Minister is consistent and clear. South Africa cannot prosper while its rural communities remain marginalised. Land reform is not a political slogan; it is a constitutional imperative and a developmental necessity. With the budget allocation, the legislation, and the institutional machinery now taking shape, the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development is determined to bring about meaningful land reform and rural transformation in South Africa.