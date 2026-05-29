The HONOR 600 Series is now available for sale nationwide

Six reasons to buy the HONOR 600 Series

HONOR South Africa today announces the nationwide open sale of the HONOR 600 Series which includes the HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro. Mzansi is once again offered what it has always asked for – real innovation, made more accessible. HONOR is clearly listening and the proof isnow instore.

Following strong interest already shown post the launch event, the HONOR 600 Series is nowready for customers looking for a smartphone that brings together advanced AI creativity, powerful photography, long battery life and premium performance in a device designed for real daily use.

Here are five standout features to know:

1. AI Image to Video 2.0 for easier content creation

The HONOR 600 Series introduces AI Image to Video 2.0, allowing users to transform still images into short, dynamic video clips using prompts and built-in templates. Users can combine up to three images, define opening and ending frames and create cinematic-style clips in seconds.

2. A flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera

At the centre of the HONOR 600 Series is a 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, designed to capture sharper detail, richer colour and stronger low-light images. Powered by HONOR’s AiMAGE intelligent imaging architecture, the camera system supports clearer night portraits, more stable handheld shots and true-to-life colour in different lighting conditions. The HONOR 600 Pro adds a 50MP 3.5X Periscope Telephoto Camera with up to 120x zoom, giving users more flexibility when capturing details from further away.

3. A 7000mAh battery with 80W HONOR SuperCharge

The HONOR 600 Series features a 7000mAh Long-life Battery, the largest in the HONOR Number Series. It is built to support busy days filled with streaming, photography, content creation, work, messaging and everything in between.

Both devices support 80W HONOR SuperCharge. The HONOR 600 Pro also includes 50W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge and 27W wired reverse charging, giving users more ways to power up quickly and stay connected.

4. Snapdragon performance, durability and a brighter display

The HONOR 600 Series is powered by Snapdragon processors, with the HONOR 600 Pro featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship Platform and the HONOR 600 featuring the Next-Gen Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 performance Chip. The series also brings an ultra-bright 8000nits display, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance and SGS 5-star drop-and-crush resistance credentials. It isdesigned to feel premium, fast and durable without making users feel as if they need to treat their phone like a museum piece.

5. Convenient Apple Ecosystem Integration and Intelligent Google Gemini Assistant

The HONOR 600 Series goes above expectations as a perfect companion to the Apple ecosystem. Upgraded connectivity feature enables instant file sharing with iPhone and Mac, hotspot sharing, and Apple Watch message display.

The HONOR 600 series with Google Gemini, empowers users to interact seamlessly via text, voice, or image for comprehensive assistance on the go. This marks a significant step towards building a truly intelligent AI assistant – one that is conversational, intuitive, and genuinely helpful.

6. Availability and Pricing

The HONOR 600 Pro is available in Golden White and Orange for a RRP of R19 999 or from R799x36 months and The HONOR 600 will be available in Orange and Black for a RRP of R14 999 or from R549x36 months.

Those who purchase the HONOR 600 Series you will be able to receive free redeemable gifts worth up to R8287. Consumers who purchase and HONOR 600 Series will receive an HONORCHOICE Earbuds Clip Valued at R1999 and an HONOR CHOICE Watch 2i Valued at R999.

This also includes a 365-days accidental damage protection for HONOR 600 Series Devices worth R3999. And lastly a Free Google AI Pro with 5TB of cloud storage for 3 months (This is for first time users only) – that is worth R429.99. The gift promotional offer is limited to the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600 valid from 8 June until 8 July 2026.

Deals starting from R549x36 months

Vodacom: HONOR 600, R549 x 36 months and HONOR Pro R799 x 36 months

MTN: HONOR 600, R579 x 36 months and HONOR 600 Pro, R799 x 36 months

Telkom: HONOR 600, R599 x 36 months and HONOR 600 Pro, R859 x 36 months

Cell C: HONOR 600, R699 x 36 months and HONOR 600 Pro, R899 x 36 months