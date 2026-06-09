From Soshanguve to BMW South Africa

Cecil Sithole: software engineer at BMW South Africa's IT Hub

Raised by a single mother in Soshanguve, Cecil Sithole nearly missed university because nobody told him applications closed before matric results were released. Using free Wi-Fi from a primary school near his home to research courses and submit applications, he found his way into higher education and eventually into BMW South Africa’s IT Hub. His journey from a cellphone screen to a career in software engineering offers a powerful lesson about talent, opportunity and the importance of information in a country grappling with youth unemployment.



Long before he became a software engineer at BMW South Africa’s IT Hub, Cecil Sithole spent afternoons standing outside a primary school near his home in Soshanguve trying to catch a Wi-Fi signal on his cellphone.

He had recently discovered that he had missed the university application cycle. While many of his peers were preparing for the next stage of their education, Sithole was teaching himself how the system worked, using the school’s free internet connection to research courses and submit applications.

Today he helps build technology solutions for one of South Africa’s largest automotive companies.

Looking back, he does not believe talent was the biggest obstacle standing in his way.

“Most of the things we don’t get are because we are not aware,” he says.

The observation helps explain much of Sithole’s journey. At several crucial turning points, the challenge was not a lack of ability but a lack of information. He did not know university applications closed before matric results were released. He did not know BMW South Africa operated one of its largest facilities a short distance from where he lived. He did not know the automotive industry employed software developers, data analysts and cybersecurity specialists alongside engineers.

Born and raised in Block V, Soshanguve, Sithole grew up in a community where careers in technology felt distant and largely invisible. Raised by a single mother, he attended local schools and, like many children, understood that education mattered long before he understood where it might lead.

His older sister was among the first people to push him towards mathematics and science.

“She kept telling me to take maths and science because it would pay off one day,” he recalls.

When he arrived to enrol for Grade 10 at what is now the Lethabong Soshanguve School of Specialisation, he assumed that was exactly what he would do.

Instead, he was told there was no space available.

The mathematics and science stream was full. The only place left was in consumer studies.

For several weeks, Sithole attended classes he had never intended taking. During breaks he would visit friends in the mathematics and science stream. Some teased him about learning to cook while they studied science.

Rather than accepting the situation, he decided to challenge it.

He approached one of the science teachers and explained how badly he wanted to move streams.

The teacher listened.

Within weeks, Sithole was transferred.

Looking back, he sees that conversation as one of the defining moments of his life.

“If he hadn’t done that, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” he says. “There wouldn’t even have been a possibility.”

Once in the science stream, Sithole began searching for direction.

The school’s internet access opened a window onto possibilities he had never previously encountered. During breaks, he connected his smartphone to the school Wi-Fi and spent hours researching careers.

At first he considered forensic science, inspired partly by television crime dramas. Engineering also appealed to him.

But gradually another path began to stand out.

Software engineering.

He became fascinated by coding videos on YouTube. The coloured lines of code scrolling across computer screens looked intimidating, but they also looked exciting.

“I would watch people programming,” he recalls. “I didn’t understand everything, but I wanted to know more.”

There was one problem.

He did not own a computer.

Everything he learned during those years came through a cellphone screen.

By matric, however, he had something more important than technology. He had direction.

For the first time, he knew what he wanted to do.

The goal sharpened his focus. He understood the marks he needed and the subjects that mattered. Education was no longer simply about passing exams. It was connected to a future he could imagine.

Then another obstacle appeared.

When Sithole collected his matric results in January 2019, he thought the hardest part was behind him.

Instead, he discovered he had missed the university application cycle.

Nobody had explained that applications generally closed months before matric results were released.

His marks were good enough. His ambitions were clear. But he had not known the rules.

Around him, friends were preparing for university. Some had parents, siblings or relatives who understood the system. Sithole did not.

“I had no clue,” he says.

The setback forced him into an unexpected gap year.

Determined not to lose momentum, Sithole spent much of 2019 researching universities, courses and application processes. Internet access at home was limited, so he relied on the free Wi-Fi available at a primary school near his house.

“I would stand by the pole and use the internet,” he recalls.

From there, he researched degree programmes, completed university applications and taught himself how the admissions system worked.

Eventually the applications paid off.

The University of Johannesburg offered him a place to study computer science. Another institution later accepted him for forensic science.

By then, however, he had already made his decision.

Technology was the future he wanted.

In 2020 he arrived at university and encountered another reality familiar to many first-generation students.

Getting into university and succeeding at university are not the same thing.

The city was unfamiliar. The environment was demanding. Resources remained limited.

Most significantly, he still did not own a laptop.

For a computer science student, that created daily challenges.

Assignments had to be completed in computer laboratories and libraries. Work could not simply be saved and continued later at home. Every task required planning.

“You had to finish before you left,” he says.

Only towards the end of his first year did he manage to buy an old HP laptop.

He still keeps it.

“It’s like a museum piece now,” he says with a laugh. “But it got me through.”

Despite the challenges, Sithole completed his undergraduate studies in 2022.

Then came another test.

The labour market.

He knew South Africa’s unemployment crisis was severe. More importantly, he could see it around him. Friends and acquaintances with qualifications were struggling to find work.

“I was scared,” he admits.

The prospect of returning home without employment weighed heavily on him.

Rather than waiting, he enrolled for honours while continuing to search for opportunities.

Among the companies on his radar was BMW South Africa..

BMW turned him down.

Then it turned him down again.

By then, Sithole had developed a habit of persistence.

The same determination that persuaded a teacher to move him into mathematics and science kept him applying.

Eventually, after another unsuccessful application, BMW contacted him about an internship opportunity.

Would he be interested?

The answer was obvious.

In February 2024, Sithole joined BMW South Africa.

The reality of the workplace differed from the version he had imagined as a student.

Like many graduates, he assumed software engineering would revolve primarily around writing code.

Instead, he discovered that technology begins with understanding people and problems.

His first role was not in the IT Hub itself but in a project environment focused on innovation and digitalisation.

The experience taught him how organisations function.

“You need to understand the business first,” he says.

Technology, he learned, is not valuable because it is sophisticated. It is valuable because it solves problems.

Today, his work involves identifying inefficiencies, analysing processes and helping develop systems that make operations more effective.

Sometimes that means working with data.

Sometimes it means automating repetitive tasks.

Sometimes it means building entirely new digital solutions.

Increasingly, it means helping drive the technological transformation of a modern automotive company.

“The way I explain it,” he says, “is that you look at a problem and find a way to solve it.”

Growing up, he assumed companies like BMW primarily employed engineers.

Only later did he discover the vast range of careers that exist inside a modern corporation: software developers, cybersecurity specialists, data analysts, project managers, finance professionals and human resource practitioners.

The more he learned, the more possibilities became visible.

That is one reason he believes events exposing learners to careers and industries are so important.

Many young people, he says, are not lacking ambition.

They simply do not know what opportunities exist.

When Sithole speaks to learners, he does not tell them success comes easily.

Instead, he tells them to pay attention to information.

Looking back, he believes many young people lose opportunities not because they lack ability, but because they do not know what steps are required to reach their goals.

“You need to know what you want and keep moving towards it,” he says.

That starts with having a sense of direction.

“You need to have a dream and a desire. Those are things nobody can take away from you.”

But ambition alone is not enough.

Learners, he says, need to understand how the world beyond school works. They need to know when university applications open, what subjects are required for different careers and what opportunities exist in the industries they hope to enter.

He encourages young people to seek out mentors and role models, particularly people whose careers reflect their own aspirations.

“Position yourself around people who are going somewhere,” he says.

As a student, Sithole actively sought out professionals working in fields that interested him. He asked questions, researched careers and looked for people willing to share their experiences.

He also emphasises discipline.

During his university years, he often woke up at five in the morning to study before lectures began.

“You need to remember why you are there,” he says.

University life offers freedom and distractions in equal measure. While students should enjoy the experience, he believes they should never lose sight of the purpose that brought them there.

Perhaps most importantly, he urges young people not to be discouraged by setbacks.

His own journey included missed university applications, financial constraints, years without adequate technology and multiple job rejections.

Years after standing outside a school searching for a Wi-Fi signal, Sithole returned to Soshanguve to speak to learners at the same Lethabong School of Specialisation that helped shape his future.

Many of them face challenges he recognises immediately. Limited resources. Limited exposure. Uncertainty about what comes after school.

What he hopes they leave with is not simply motivation, but information. The knowledge that careers in technology exist. The understanding that university applications do not happen automatically. The awareness that companies such as BMW employ software developers, data analysts and cybersecurity specialists, not only engineers.

Because before BMW, before university and before software engineering, there was simply a teenager from Soshanguve standing outside a school, using a free Wi-Fi signal to find his way into higher education.

“Luck is when preparation meets opportunity,” he says. “You must keep preparing so that when the opportunity comes, you are ready.”