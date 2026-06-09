SAACA is teaching the next generation to care through pet cancer awareness

Supporting pet cancer awareness

SAACA is currently one of only a handful of organisations globally dedicated specifically to animal cancer awareness and education. Its aim is to educate South Africans about cancer in animals before preventable suffering occurs. According to Marais, one of the biggest challenges is perception. “People often believe cancer only happens to someone else’s pet,” he explains.

The organisation aims to educate pet owners on early cancer detection in pets, including recognising changes in appetite, unusual lumps, sores that do not heal, unexplained weight loss, lethargy, or sudden behavioural changes. But SAACA’s work extends far beyond awareness campaigns aimed at adults.

Why children are at the heart of the programme

At the centre of SAACA’s community education programme is a belief that empathy can be taught and that teaching children to care for animals helps build kinder communities overall.

Beginning in 2026, SAACA rolled out a 22-week youth education initiative across 22 schools and early childhood development centres nationwide. Each school visit combines classroom learning with interactive activities designed specifically for young children aged two to six. The sessions focus on: