The one call I was not ready for

In the years since, Nomsa has become, in her own words, ‘obsessive’ about financial preparedness. She has a valid will. She has reviewed her own life cover twice. She has a financial adviser she meets with annually. Her daughters are nominated beneficiaries on every policy she holds.

She does not say any of this with pride. She says it with the particular exhaustion of someone who learned a lesson she would rather not have needed.

‘My husband was not reckless,’ she says. ‘He was busy. He was building things. He thought we had time. And the truth is, most of us think that, right up until we don’t.’

Financial preparedness is not a single product or a single conversation. It is a series of decisions, a will, a beneficiary nomination, a life cover review and regular conversations with a qualified financial adviser, made at key moments throughout an adult life. It is the decision to treat the people you love as a financial priority, not just an emotional one.

For many families, this means taking a more holistic approach to financial planning. Solutions such as Liberty’s Lifestyle Protector and Legacy Protection Plan are designed to support these conversations, helping clients align life cover, estate planning and broader financial goals as part of a long-term strategy to protect both their lifestyle and the legacy they hope to leave behind.

That is the conversation this report is asking every South African professional to begin, not because death is imminent, but because the people who depend on you deserve to know that when that day comes, whenever it comes, they will not face it alone.

Disclaimer:

This article does not constitute tax, legal, financial, regulatory, accounting, technical or other advice. The material has been created for information purpose only and does not contain any personal recommendations. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, no member of Liberty gives any representation, warranty or undertaking and accepts no responsibility or liability as to the accuracy, or completeness, of the information presented. Please consult your financial adviser should you require advice of a financial nature and/or intermediary services.

• Liberty Group Limited is a Licensed Life Insurer, an Authorised Financial Services Provider (no 2409) and part of the Standard Bank Group. Terms and Conditions apply.

We sat down with Carlo Gil, Financial Adviser at Liberty, to discuss the financial planning gaps that many South Africans only discover when it’s too late.

Q: We often hear ‘life cover’ and ‘funeral cover’ used interchangeably. Can you set the record straight? What does each one actually do for a South African family?

Carlo Gil: They serve very different purposes. Funeral cover helps families manage the immediate costs of a funeral and usually pays out quickly. Life cover is designed to protect a family’s long-term financial future.

If a breadwinner dies, life cover can help replace lost income, settle debt, fund children’s education and provide financial stability. A funeral is a once-off expense. The loss of an income can affect a family for years. Many South Africans have funeral cover but remain underinsured when it comes to protecting the people who depend on them financially.

Q: At what point should someone be reviewing or restructuring their life cover?

Carlo Gil: Life cover should be reviewed regularly, ideally every year and whenever there’s a major life change.

Getting married, having children, buying property, starting a business, taking on debt or receiving a significant salary increase can all affect your financial responsibilities. The cover you needed at 30 is rarely the cover you need at 45. Many professionals focus on growing their wealth but forget to update the protection strategy behind it.

Q: What are the biggest mistakes you see high-earning South Africans make when it comes to protecting their estates?

Carlo Gil: One of the biggest mistakes is assuming that wealth automatically means financial preparedness. I’ve seen estates worth millions run into difficulties because there wasn’t enough liquidity.

Families can inherit valuable assets such as property, investments or business interests but still struggle to cover estate costs, taxes and debt. Investments, life cover, retirement planning and estate planning should work together. Without that integration, families can face unnecessary delays, costs and financial pressure.

Q: Estate duty catches many families off guard. How should professionals use life cover to plan for this?

Carlo Gil: Estate duty, executor’s fees, capital gains tax and outstanding debt can create significant liabilities when an estate is wound up.

The challenge is that families may inherit valuable assets but have limited access to cash. This can force the sale of property, investments or even a family business that was intended to stay in the family. Properly structured life cover can create the liquidity needed to meet these obligations and help preserve assets for future generations.

Q: If readers do just one thing after reading this, what should it be?

Carlo Gil: Book a meeting with a qualified financial adviser and ask one simple question: If I weren’t here tomorrow, would my family be financially secure?

It’s often a revealing conversation. Many people discover gaps they didn’t know existed, whether that’s insufficient life cover, an outdated will, estate planning issues or retirement

shortfalls. Financial preparedness isn’t about expecting the worst. It’s about making sure the people you care about are protected, whatever life brings.