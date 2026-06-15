The psyche of Africa's wealthiest: Standard Bank's new report goes inside the minds of Africa's billionaires

A new report, commissioned by Standard Bank Wealth and Investment, lifts the lid on how Africa’s wealthiest actually build their fortunes, turning what outsiders often view as risk into opportunity. Released on 4 June, the report shifts the narrative away from headline wealth figures to something far more revealing: the mindset driving the continent’s wealthiest.

“For decades, Africa’s wealth story has largely been told through macroeconomic indicators like billionaire rankings, sectoral growth and investment flows. But telling Africa’s wealth story in shorthand and statistics has given an incomplete narrative,” says Chris Browne, Group Head of Wealth and Investment at Standard Bank.”

Browne adds that a deeper understanding of how high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) on the continent think has been largely missing in Africa’s wealth narrative. “The instincts, behaviours and motivations behind the rise of African wealth differ a lot from those in the East and West, yet that story is seldom told. That is the gap Standard Bank Wealth and Investment set out to address with this research,” says Browne.

Given its long-standing engagement with HNWI across Africa, Standard Bank Wealth and Investment occupies a rare vantage point. It sees not just how wealth is accumulated, but how it is deployed, protected and ultimately transferred. The result is a report that moves beyond balance sheets to examine the psychology driving Africa’s HNWI.

The face of Africa’s wealth – the three archetypes

Using insights gathered from on-on-one interviews with some of the continent’s wealthiest individuals and HNWI wealth managers, what emerges is a portrait of a distinct kind of wealth builders. They are shaped less by inheritance and more by necessity, resilience and adaptability. Unlike many developed markets where multi-generational wealth dominates, the report shows that Africa’s HNWI cohort is largely made up of first-generation creators. Their journeys are defined by entrepreneurship, self-determination and circumstanced that forced them to navigate volatility and emerge on the other side.

As one interviewee put it: “There was never a cap or ceiling to what I could or couldn’t do… I’ve had a perpetual drive to be the master of my own destiny.”

The report identifies three primary archetypes that define Africa’s wealthy: the entrepreneur, the corporate grafter, and the legacy steward. Of these, the entrepreneur stands out as the most dominant, a reflection of the continent’s structural realities, where opportunities are often created rather than inherited.

“African entrepreneurs are risk-takers, deploying capital as fuel for growth and moving quickly in environments where hesitation can mean missed opportunity. Their stories often begin with modest means and unconventional ideas, there are no sacred cows when it comes to opportunity, whether it starts in a minibus taxi rank, a roadside stall, or a gap others have overlooked,” explains Browne.

The second archetype, the corporate grafter, represents a more structured path. These individuals convert long careers into long-standing wealth through disciplined investing and governance. Stability, rather than spectacle, is the hallmark of their approach.

The third, and least common, is the legacy steward. These are custodians of multigenerational wealth. While prominent in other parts of the world, this group is smaller in Africa because of the continent’s relatively young wealth base.

Despite these different pathways, what unites Africa’s wealthy is how they think about money. “Wealth is rarely seen as an end in itself. It is a means to an outcome: security, freedom, and continuity,” Browne notes.

He adds that because they find themselves in volatile markets defined by currency swings, regulatory shifts and political uncertainty, capital becomes a tool of navigation for African entrepreneurs. “This pragmatism is a defining trait. For African HNWIs, money is not an end in itself. It is the oxygen that fuels their hustle.”