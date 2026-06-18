Connection creates opportunity. Opportunity drives progress. At its heart, connection is about access: access to information, skills, markets and networks that help people move forward. In South Africa, where inequality and exclusion still shape too many lives, that access can be transformative.

As South Africa navigates a fast-changing digital landscape, the ability to connect people to knowledge and opportunity has never been more important. For Telkom, connectivity has always meant more than infrastructure or technology alone. It is about empowering people, strengthening communities and creating conditions for inclusive socio-economic progress.

This belief makes Telkom’s sponsorship of the Technology & Innovation category at the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans especially meaningful. As a purpose-driven leader in connectivity, Telkom is proud to celebrate the next generation of leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are helping build a more connected, inclusive and prosperous South Africa.

Over the years, the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans has become one of the country’s most respected platforms for recognising young people who are making a meaningful difference across sectors. Across sectors, it shines a light on individuals whose work, leadership and vision are helping shape the nation’s future.

This year’s theme, “Honouring the legacy, shaping tomorrow,” carries particular significance. During Youth Month, South Africa reflects on the courage and sacrifice of the 1976 generation, whose actions helped alter the course of the country’s history. At the same time, it invites us to recognise today’s young leaders as drivers of the next chapter of progress, innovation and transformation.

For Telkom, that theme resonates deeply. South Africa’s future will be shaped by a generation equipped with the tools, skills and opportunities needed to participate meaningfully in an increasingly digital world. Expanding digital inclusion is therefore about more than providing access to connectivity. It is about opening pathways into the industries and careers that will define tomorrow’s economy.

Across the globe, technological advancement is reshaping the nature of work and redefining what readiness looks like. Artificial intelligence, automation, cloud computing and data analytics are creating new possibilities, while also changing the skills required to succeed. As demand for digital capabilities accelerates, organisations have an important role to play in building the talent pipeline needed to support innovation, competitiveness and long-term growth.

Telkom recognises that investing in young people is not only a business imperative. It is a national one.

Through talent development programmes, learning initiatives, mentorship and innovation-driven platforms, Telkom is committed to helping build capabilities that empower young South Africans to thrive in a digital economy. This commitment reflects a broader belief: that progress depends on people who are prepared to lead, adapt and create solutions in a rapidly changing world.

That philosophy is embedded in Telkom’s approach to developing talent and leadership. By creating environments where people can learn, grow and lead, Telkom helps strengthen the leadership, technology and problem-solving capabilities that are essential for the future. Through structured programmes, exposure to emerging technologies, mentorship and practical workplace experience, employees are encouraged to expand their capabilities and build confidence in navigating a digital future.

At the same time, Telkom understands that innovation flourishes when fresh ideas, diverse perspectives and new voices are given room to grow. Creating opportunities for young professionals to contribute, experiment and lead, supports their personal growth and helps the organisation remain agile, relevant and future-focused.

South Africa continues to face high levels of youth unemployment, alongside persistent skills gaps, particularly in digital and technology-related fields. These challenges cannot be solved by any one institution alone. They require collaboration across business, education, government and civil society to create sustainable pathways into employment, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Telkom is proud to play a role in this broader ecosystem of progress. Through partnerships, innovation initiatives and platforms that celebrate leadership and achievement, the organisation seeks to help unlock opportunity for young South Africans and support the development of skills that are critical for future economic growth.

Its sponsorship of the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans is one expression of that commitment.

By supporting a platform that recognises excellence, celebrates innovation and amplifies the voices of emerging leaders, Telkom is helping shine a spotlight on individuals whose work is making a real impact across society. As sponsor of the Technology & Innovation category, Telkom is proud to stand behind the innovators, disruptors and problem-solvers helping define South Africa’s digital future.

These are individuals who are building businesses, advancing technologies, solving complex social and economic challenges, and reimagining what is possible for their communities and for the country. Their achievements demonstrate what can happen when talent is nurtured, potential is unlocked and innovation is given the space to flourish.

At Telkom, creating opportunity for young talent is not a once-off initiative. It is part of the organisation’s culture and long-term vision. Through mentorship, leadership development, skills-building initiatives and a culture that values excellence, employees are encouraged to grow their careers while making meaningful contributions to the organisation and the communities it serves.

But this work is not only about preparing individuals for the future of work. It is about enabling them to shape it.

Young South Africans are already driving remarkable innovation across industries and communities. They are launching ventures, developing new technologies, expanding access, improving lives and creating opportunities that will benefit future generations. Their creativity, resilience and determination are powerful reminders of the talent that exists across this country, and of what becomes possible when that talent is supported.

As the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans celebrates these achievements, it reminds us of something essential: talent alone is not enough. Talent must be seen, supported and given room to grow. Through its people, platforms, partnerships and purpose, Telkom remains committed to helping build a future where connectivity enables progress, innovation drives growth and opportunity is accessible to all.

Because when young people are equipped with the tools, skills and support they need to succeed, they do more than transform their own futures. They help shape the future of South Africa.