In a crisis, an airline’s character is revealed

Emirates’ current June fares to Phuket are actually lower than pre-conflict February levels, down over 20% on what South Africans were paying before the crisis began. The cheapest non-Gulf alternative on the same route costs over 60% more. For Singapore, Qatar Airways’ June fares come in at roughly R13,400, while the cheapest non-Gulf alternative is nearly 75% higher. For Paris, the gap is close to 59%, with Qatar offering June fares thousands of rands below what any European carrier alternative can match.*

“South Africans are driven by value above almost any other factor,” says Sue Garrett, GM Supply, Pricing & Marketing at Flight Centre South Africa. “Emirates and Qatar understand that, which is why they’ve come back to this market with pricing that reflects their commitment to South African travellers. For anyone who has been waiting to see what happens before booking, the data is now clear. The window for mid-year travel is closing, and these are the fares worth acting on.”

Both carriers are also offering flexible date change options on new bookings – a direct response to the uncertainty of the past two months, and a genuine reduction in the risk of booking in a volatile environment.

*All pricing data correct as of 22 April 2026. Fares are subject to change.

Why trust is warranted

The pricing is a deliberate signal from two airlines that handled an unprecedented crisis with a speed and transparency that the travel industry will be studying for years.

On the morning of Saturday, 28 February, within hours of the airspace closing, both Emirates and Qatar had communicated full refund and rebooking policies to agents and passengers. By 10am, South African travellers knew exactly where they stood.

What followed was equally significant. Emirates ran open-forum webinars for travel agents, where they could ask questions directly. Qatar’s country manager was communicating with Flight Centre via WhatsApp, getting accurate information to agents faster than any official channel could. Both carriers also maintained 24/7 contact centre support throughout, including during Ramadan, when extended hours would not normally apply.

“The fact that they were reachable at any time, even during Ramadan, made an enormous difference to our ability to assist clients,” says Garrett.