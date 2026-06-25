Take me back to now: How travel reminds us that the good life happens in real life

She references Gartner research, indicating that 68% of consumers are nostalgic for the pre-digital era. “It’s quite the paradox, but as we continue to scroll and reminisce, we also have to ponder: do we really want to go back in time, or do we just want to feel differently about where we are now?” she asks.

Chris Ross, VP Analyst at Gartner, argues that what we’re really missing isn’t being phone-free, but rather a sense of certainty and completion:

“Pre-digital life wasn’t objectively better, but it felt more knowable,” he explains. “Digital life is infinite optionality, which sounds incredible until you realise it’s also infinite uncertainty, infinite incompleteness. There’s always more. Nothing is ever done.”

In other words, nostalgia isn’t just reminiscing; it’s an emotional signal revealing what we actually need: presence, certainty, and the feeling that something, somewhere, is finished.

Travel to engage, not escape

If there’s one experience that has been deeply tied to nostalgia, and that speaks directly to what Ross describes, it’s travel.

Immersed in the tourism industry, Turner emphasises she frequently hears travel described or promoted as an escape. “While this is not entirely wrong, there’s a tendency to unconsciously regard it as a quick fix for anxiety and constant worrying,” she comments.

“As effective as nostalgia can be in helping us revisit the past as a temporary respite, travelling offers an opportunity to help us reclaim our sense of presence in the time and place we live in right now. Instead of staying online and looking back to the ‘good, old days’, travel demands that we actively go out and discover life’s ultimate luxury: lasting meaning and a deep connection to the real world.”

Travel also requires action. Much like you can’t physically transport yourself to the 80s, you also can’t click your heels and instantly arrive on a tropical beach. You have to brave an airport and a potential flight reroute, and in many cases, engage with people who speak another language. So, as wonderful as travel can be, it can be inconvenient. It can be awkward. But that’s also the point. As Ross states, “The friction is the feature. The boundaries are the benefit.”

“The act of going somewhere previously unexplored can be much more than simply escaping,” explains Turner. “Travelling has the potential to remind us of the rewards of pursuing discomfort in our daily lives: sitting through awkward silences instead of picking up our phone or even just leaving the house when we’d rather stay in and scroll.”