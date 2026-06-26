Celebrity Drive South Africa Celebrates South African Excellence at Sun City

South Africa has long been celebrated for its extraordinary landscapes, wildlife and natural beauty, and rightly so. But Celebrity Drive South Africa presented a broader and more sophisticated narrative: that the country is equally a global destination for fashion, luxury, creativity and cultural excellence. The personalities in that room, the designer at the centre of the evening, the resort that hosted it all, and the partners who brought it to life together made an argument that no carefully crafted narrative could make more eloquently. Tourism is no longer simply about where people travel. It is about the experiences they carry home, the stories they tell when they return, and the desire those stories create in others. On this weekend, those experiences were world-class.