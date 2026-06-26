Reconfiguring South Africa's Education System for Meaningful Participation in an AI-Driven World

Building a Curriculum for the Digital Economy The impact of AI on education and employment featured prominently throughout the discussion.

Yershen Pillay, Chief Executive Officer of CHIETA, said South Africa urgently needs to move towards a skills-centred curriculum that reflects the realities of the modern economy.

"The AI revolution is happening now, not in the future," he said.

Pillay argued that learners need greater exposure to digital literacy, data analysis and AI-related competencies from an early age. However, he cautioned that technological advancement cannot be separated from broader questions of access and inclusion.

He highlighted the importance of investing in digital infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved communities where access to technology remains limited.

According to Pillay, ensuring equitable access to digital tools and connectivity will be essential if South Africa hopes to avoid widening existing social and economic inequalities.

Decolonising Education and Strengthening Indigenous Knowledge Systems Professor Linda Meyer argued that meaningful transformation requires more than symbolic change. She said South Africa must critically examine the knowledge systems that underpin its educational institutions and ensure that indigenous knowledge traditions receive the same recognition as Western perspectives.

Meyer questioned why African languages remain largely absent from higher education despite being the first language of millions of South Africans.

She argued that education should reflect the lived realities and cultural contexts of the communities it serves. For Meyer, genuine transformation requires creating space for multiple knowledge systems and ensuring that African languages and perspectives are integrated into teaching, research and academic discourse.

Strengthening Foundations for Future Success The importance of foundational learning emerged as another key theme.

Werner Human emphasised the value of mother-tongue education, arguing that learners perform better when they are taught in languages they understand.

Teach South Africa founder Masemola raised concerns about the increasing number of learners choosing mathematics literacy over pure mathematics. While acknowledging the role mathematics literacy plays in supporting learner progression, he argued that the trend may limit access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers.