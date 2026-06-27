Forty Under 40 South Africa Returns to Celebrate the Nation’s Most Influential Young Leaders

Nominations are officially open for the 4th edition of the Forty Under 40 South Africa Awards, the prestigious platform dedicated to identifying, honoring and celebrating the nation’s most influential and accomplished young leaders under the age of 40.

The much anticipated Forty Under 40 South Africa Awards returns this year with a grand celebration of outstanding South Africans who continue to demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, resilience and commitment to positive change across various sectors.

Organized by Xodus Communications in partnership with the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the National Youth Development Agency, the awards celebrate entrepreneurs, executives, managers and professionals driving business growth, professional excellence, community development and innovation across South Africa.

Since its inception, the Forty Under 40 platform has spotlighted exceptional young professionals across diverse industries, providing them with visibility, credibility and a powerful platform to inspire others. Under the patronage of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the South African edition has continued to grow as a leading platform for youth empowerment and leadership development.

Over the past three years, the program has spotlighted approximately 500 young entrepreneurs and professionals whose achievements continue to inspire the next generation of leaders. Beyond recognition, the platform has facilitated meaningful collaborations, business partnerships and networking opportunities among its alumni, while creating an ecosystem that encourages innovation, mentorship and growth.

Through the annual Forty Under 40 Champion Summit, aspiring young leaders have gained valuable insights from accomplished industry leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals. The organizers are proud of the impact the awards have made over the years and look forward to delivering yet another impactful edition in 2026.

“The Forty Under 40 Awards are more than just a recognition of achievement,” said Janel Ruthel, Country Manager of the Awards. “They are a celebration of vision, resilience and the drive to make a lasting impact. South Africa continues to be home to some of the continent’s most dynamic young leaders, and our nominees embody that spirit.”

The 2026 edition will recognize 40 distinguished winners across 40 categories spanning banking, finance, energy, agriculture, technology, health, law, fashion, media, sports and many more sectors. Selection will be based on a submitted portfolio reviewed by an independent panel, alongside a public voting component.

The program will also feature the Forty Under 40 Champion Summit and the Awards Night, creating an engaging platform for leadership discussions, mentorship, networking and knowledge sharing among industry trailblazers and aspiring young professionals. The Summit continues to serve as a catalyst for learning, collaboration and professional development, bringing together some of South Africa’s most accomplished leaders to share practical insights and inspire the next generation.

The board is supported by senior government and youth development leaders, including Sindisiwe Chikunga, who serves as Board Chair.

To qualify for nomination, nominees must:

• Be South African, living and doing business in South Africa

• Be under the age of 40, or turning 40 in the year of the event

• Be entrepreneurs, founders, co-founders, CEOs or hold senior leadership positions

• Demonstrate excellence in business, innovation, leadership, vision and community involvement

The Forty Under 40 Awards have become more than a continental movement, with editions held across Africa, Ghana and internationally, including the United Kingdom, soon to come in the United States and the Forty Under 40 Global Awards in Dubai. The South African edition continues to play a significant role in this global vision by celebrating the country’s trailblazers and connecting them with peers across borders.

• Nominations Open: 15 June 2026

• Nominations Close: 26 July 2026

• Publication of Nominees & Voting Begins: 4 August 2026

• Voting Ends: 6 September 2026

• Champion Summit: 3 October 2026

• Awards Night: 3 October 2026 at the Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg