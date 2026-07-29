The story behind every achievement

In a village in the Lowveld, a researcher has spent thirty years following the same families, year after year, to understand how people age in rural South Africa. In a laboratory at the University of Johannesburg, a team has been building the layers of a battery one atom at a time. At nearly eighty years old, a scientist who has no institutional funding left is still driving across Cape Town to give talks to anyone who will listen, because he made himself a promise that he would do this until the day he dies. None of these people are famous. All of them should be.

The NSTF-South32 Awards exist to do something simple and something enormous at the same time: to notice excellent work and to say so, loudly and publicly, on a stage built for exactly that purpose. This year, almost one hundred finalists competed for twenty places, the same intensity as any cup final, minus the cameras that usually come with such a championship. Every one of the finalists arrived at this point through years, sometimes decades, of work that most South Africans will never hear about unless someone takes the trouble to tell it. That is what this supplement, and the Awards themselves, are for.

Why does this matter so much? Because obscurity has real, measurable consequences, not just for the scientists themselves but for the country.

"A good example is Ebola," says Jansie Niehaus, NSTF Executive Director. "When a serious infectious disease is perceived by those with funding to be unimportant, its research is not prioritised, and the world is caught unprepared by its spread, as happened at the start of the COVID pandemic too."

The same logic runs the other way. Visibility through awards leads to funding and business opportunities, and it shapes what young people believe they can imagine themselves doing in future.

There is also a simpler, more personal stake in getting this right.

"We at the NSTF believe that our recognition contributes to the public's relationship with science, and the pride people can have in our country," Niehaus says. "But also, when hard-working, innovative scientists and professionals don't feel acknowledged, they leave South Africa and go where they are recognised. Hopefully, we are contributing to keeping our top science celebrities here."

An NSTF Award means something different depending on where a winner stands in their career, and that range is part of what makes the Awards matter. For some of the veteran researchers and leaders honoured this year, the Award is the cherry on top of a career already built, a public and well-earned confirmation of decades of dedication. A number of past winners have later gone on to receive National Orders from the President himself. Twenty of them now hold that highest honour, having been recognised by the NSTF long before the country recognised them at the very top.

For others, younger and still building their careers, an Award is a beginning rather than an ending, a stepping stone that some return to collect again in later years with new achievements behind them. And for the small companies, the NGOs and the teams who never expected to be seen at all, winning can be something close to disorientating. Adjudicators often see the worth of the work, and its potential, before the people doing it have fully recognised it themselves. Their gratitude tells its own story: sometimes an Award is a hand extended, a small push to help someone find the momentum they already deserved.

Recognition like this ripples outward in ways that go well beyond the individual being celebrated. Visibility for demographic groups of scientists and professionals who have historically been overlooked, Black South Africans and women in particular, matters for exactly the same reason obscurity is dangerous: young people watching get to see something that matters more than any trophy, proof that this is a life they too could choose, and what is recognised becomes what is valued.

That shift is already under way. The proportion of individual NSTF Award winners from Black population groups now stands at 45.6 percent, steadily built over 27 years. The proportion of women has grown to 38 percent. The effect shows up in real choices. The top maths and science matrics of the NSTF Brilliants Programme have increasingly opted for STEM-related fields of study over the years, whereas previously many would have chosen accounting instead. The uptake of medical fields of study has also improved markedly among top students since the pandemic made the importance of medicine impossible to miss, despite the ongoing and serious challenges in South Africa's medical sector.

This is also why the breadth of categories in these Awards matters as much as the winners within them. Alongside the achievements that make headlines, sit categories built around water, the green economy, science diplomacy, agriculture, the curation of research data and, this year for the first time, research software. These fields carry entire scientific ecosystems on their backs, quietly and rarely with much fanfare. Nobody usually photographs the person who designed the data system that made a national biodiversity assessment possible, or the engineer who has kept a piece of research software alive for years so that thousands of astronomers worldwide could rely on it. These Awards make sure that work is seen too and, in doing so, tell young South Africans deciding on a future that there is no single template for a life in science. There are as many paths as there are problems worth solving.

"So here is what I would ask, plainly, of everyone reading this," says Niehaus. "To my fellow South Africans, notice the scientists we have. Notice, too, the many matric students getting ninety percent and above in maths and science in every single province, not only the handful celebrated each January. There are far more of them than we ever hear about.

"To government, do not cut research budgets. This is not a luxury line item. It is the thing that lets us survive and compete as a country in the years ahead, and stopping and restarting funding costs far more than sustaining it ever would.

"To the media, hire and back good science writers who can translate this work for the public, because that translation is part of building a country that trusts evidence over fear.

"To the private sector, thank you for what you already invest, and please keep joining hands with government and with the NSTF to take this further."

Every story in the pages that follow carries the same undercurrent. Behind each achievement is a person, and very often that person has been excelling despite circumstances that would have stopped most people: thin funding, long distances to travel, a community where nobody who looked like them had done this work before, years of being told, in ways large and small, that this was not where they belonged. They kept going anyway, and this year the NSTF-South32 Awards are here to say, clearly and on the record, that the work was seen, that it mattered, and that South Africa is proud of what has been built.

To every young person reading this and wondering whether a future in science, engineering, technology or innovation is really open to them: it is. The scientists in this supplement are the proof. Step up. The work is worth it, and so are you.

Winners: NSTF-South32 Awards 2025/2026

Lifetime Award

Prof Rachel Jewkes

Over three decades, she built the world's most influential body of research on gender-based violence, shaping global policy, prevention programmes and health systems across more than 13 countries.

TW Kambule-NSTF Researcher Award (joint winners) | Sponsor: proSET (Professionals in science, engineering and technology)

Prof Tjaart Krüger

He built Africa's first single-molecule spectroscopy platform to decode nature's quantum blueprint for harvesting sunlight, with applications in clean energy and food security.

Prof Musa Manzi

He became the first Black South African to earn a PhD in Geophysics and has since built Africa's leading seismic research centre, training a generation of Black South African scientists while delivering a R200-million national survey of the Karoo Basin.

TW Kambule-NSTF Emerging Researcher Award (joint winners) | Sponsor: South African Young Academy of Science (SAYAS)

Dr Edith Phalane

She uses big data analytics and machine learning to close persistent gaps in HIV data for marginalised populations, building the Boloka repository and supervising a growing cohort of Black African women researchers.

Prof Topside Mathonsi

He develops artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) systems that protect South Africa's critical infrastructure, from water networks to underground cables, with detection accuracies exceeding 95%.

Management Award

Prof Marcia Mkansi

She has produced five copyright-protected software innovations spanning healthcare, e-grocery and research methodology, generating two of UNISA's first commercial cases in 150 years while helping colleagues secure R76 million in competitive grants.

Engineering Research Capacity Development Award

Prof Sudesh Sivarasu

He has trained 99 researchers, 56% of them women and 50% Black African, through Africa's first Medical Device Design curriculum, generating 30 granted patents and five spin-out companies valued above R235 million.

NSTF-Water Research Commission (WRC) Award | Sponsor: WRC

Prof Patricia Forbes

She develops sensitive, affordable analytical tools for detecting trace organic pollutants in South African water, including a patented graphene wool sorbent now protected by a granted Chinese patent.

NSTF-SAMRC Clinician-Scientist Award | Sponsor: South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

Prof Llewellyn Padayachy

He is developing a suite of non-invasive, eye-based diagnostic tools to detect raised intracranial pressure in brain tumour patients earlier, spinning off a Norwegian company and attracting collaborators from Oxford to Harvard

NSTF-TIA Green Economy Award | Sponsor: Technology Innovation Agency (TIA)

Prof Fortune Ganda

His Green Finance-Environment Nexus framework uses advanced econometrics to translate abstract ESG goals into measurable financial metrics, directly informing SA’s Carbon Tax and delivering green economy training to taxi operators and municipal finance staff.

Science Diplomacy for Africa Award | Sponsor: Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa (SDCfA)

Prof Malik Maaza

He has spent nearly three decades building 13 continental platforms for nanoscience research, training and policy, supporting scientists from conflict zones and shaping the African Union's science strategy.

NSTF-Agricultural Research Council (ARC) Award | Sponsor: ARC Reel Life Food Security Programme, Reel Life NPC

This non-profit company (NPC) led by Ms Claire Blanckenburg patented seed-tape system and garden-in-a-box programme has reached 70,500 households and 3,230 schools across SA, delivering up to 80% water savings and transforming first-time growers into agripreneurs.

Research Software Award | Sponsor: South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR)

Cube Analysis and Rendering Tool for Astronomy (CARTA)

CARTA is the world's leading visual analytics platform for radio astronomy, used by over 6,000 astronomers across MeerKAT, ALMA, VLA and SKA workflows, with its architectural leadership based at SA's IDIA.

NSTF-SADiLaR Research Software Award: Human Language Technologies (HLT) | Sponsor: SADiLaR

TextAugment

Team TextAugment led by Prof Vukosi Marivate artificially expands small text datasets to enable accurate AI language models for under-resourced African languages including isiZulu, Sesotho and Xitsonga, and has been cited in research spanning Swahili, Arabic and Azerbaijani.

Data for Research Award

National Biodiversity Assessment 2025 Core Data Team

This 21-member team led by Prof Andrew Skowno coordinated 490 experts across 110 institutions to produce SA's most comprehensive biodiversity assessment, delivered as a living online platform already embedded in national environmental policy.

Innovation Award: Corporate Organisation | Sponsor: National Intellectual Property Management Office (NIPMO)

JENano Research Group

This team led by Prof Tien Chien Jen established SA's first Atomic Layer Deposition research centre, developing membraneless electrolysers, advanced battery materials and hydrogen storage technologies with industry partners Hydrox Holdings and Mitochondria.

Innovation Award: Small, medium and micro enterprise (SMME) | Sponsor: NIPMO AIrSynQ Systems

This company led by Prof Bruce Mellado commercialises an AI-powered air quality intelligence platform that senses, interprets, predicts and acts on environmental data in real time.

Communication Award

Prof Mike Bruton

Approaching 80, he gave 73 science talks to 54 organisations in 2025 alone, led the Darwin 2025 project that placed a permanent bronze bust of Darwin on Simon's Town Jetty, and has published 12 popular science books since 2015.

Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Award

Advancing Knowledge NPC

Since 2019, this non-profit led by Prof Shaheed Hartley has built 67 fully equipped Science Teaching and Learning Centres in under-resourced schools across the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, training over 1,000 educators through SACE-accredited programmes.

Special Annual Theme Award: Healthy Ageing

Team Prof Kathleen Kahn and Prof Stephen Tollman

These two professors co-lead the SAMRC/Wits-Agincourt Unit at Wits University, a 30-year rural population platform covering 120,000 people whose longitudinal evidence on ageing, multimorbidity and cognitive decline is shaping health policy from Bushbuckridge to the World Health Organization.