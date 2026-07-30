Dr. Bello Moussa, Huawei South Africa's Chief Solution Architect, emphasized that, emerging security threats, particularly with the rise of AI-driven fraud and sophisticated cyber-attacks, are escalating in both frequency and severity. To stay ahead, public safety must evolve from reactive models to proactive, intelligence-led ecosystems.

Central to this transformation, according to Dr. Moussa, is the convergence of Video+AI, which enables real-time visual insights powered by machine learning, and an AI Command Center that serves as the central nervous system for threat detection, decision-making, and coordinated response. However, he emphasized that for these capabilities to function effectively, data fusion is essential, integrating siloed information from sensors, cameras, networks, and databases into a unified, actionable intelligence layer.