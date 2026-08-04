Most of us know what it feels like to have a complicated relationship with money. Some months feel steady and manageable. Others feel tense, demanding and a little too close for comfort. Like any lifelong relationship, the one we have with saving needs attention and may need to change as our circumstances, priorities and goals evolve. That makes it worthwhile to check in regularly on what is working, what is causing stress and which habits may be holding us back from building the future we want.

For some people, it is impulse spending. For others, it is the “I’ll start saving next month” promise that keeps getting broken and renewed. Then there is the habit of dipping into savings whenever the urge to buy hits, or life gets uncomfortable. That does not mean people are careless with money. It means they are human and trying to make better decisions while dealing with rising costs, family responsibilities and an uncertain future.

A healthier relationship with money does not have to start with a harsh budget or a complete lifestyle overhaul. Sometimes, it starts with a break-up note, like:

Dear “impulse spending,” I think we need space.

Dear “I’ll save later,” pack up your stuff, we’re done.

Dear “emergency fund dipping,” this relationship is getting too expensive.

“Many people think saving means giving up the things they enjoy, but often it is simply about creating healthier boundaries with money,” says Sisandile Nkatu, Head of Deposits at Nedbank. “The idea is not to make people feel guilty. It is to help them choose practical ways to protect part of their income before it disappears into everyday spending. Most people know that they need to save - they just don’t know what kind of savings relationship they need to nurture right now.”

1. If your goal requires flexibility, don’t make it too hard to start - Some savers need an option that helps them build a habit without making their money feel completely out of reach. This is where solutions like Nedbank JustInvest and EasyAccess Deposit can play a valuable role. JustInvest is designed for people who want to keep adding to their savings over time, with the ability to make additional deposits from R100 and access funds with at least 24 hours’ notice. EasyAccess Deposit offers a more structured 12-month option for lump-sum savings from R2 000, while still allowing access to up to 50% of the invested amount when needed. In relationship terms, this is the equivalent of getting serious but still maintaining some breathing room.

2. If you keep dipping into savings intended for a long-term goal, create a little distance - Instant access can be useful, but it can also make savings too easy to raid. A notice account can help create a healthier boundary. Nedbank’s 32Day Notice Account gives savers access to their money after placing 32 days’ notice, while still allowing them to top up their investment. This is the “we need some space” type of money relationship. Not distance forever - just enough distance to stop short-term decisions from interrupting longer-term goals.

3. If you are ready to commit, choose a long-term plan - There are times when money needs real commitment. For people who have a lump sum they don’t need to access immediately, a fixed deposit can help create structure by setting money aside for a chosen term. Nedbank’s Electronic Fixed Deposit can be opened and managed digitally, with reinvestment options available through the Money app or Online Banking. Think of opening a fixed deposit as the moment when the relationship shifts from “I’m trying to save” to “I’m determined to build something.”