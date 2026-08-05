Closing the NSPCA funding gap

Despite the scale and complexity of this work, one of the biggest misconceptions remains that the NSPCA receives government funding.

It does not.

Like SPCAs across South Africa, the NSPCA relies on donations, partnerships and fundraising initiatives to keep inspectors on the road, support investigations, and ensure that cruelty cases can be pursued through the courts. Without that support, fewer investigations can take place, fewer animals can be rescued, and fewer offenders can be held accountable.

The challenge is compounded by the fact that animal welfare receives only a fraction of South Africa’s corporate social investment funding. According to the NSPCA, available data suggests that less than 2% of CSI spend is directed towards animal welfare, leaving organisations to stretch limited resources across an enormous national mandate.