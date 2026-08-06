Openserve SASMA Awards to Reveal 2026 Nominees

South Africa’s digital creator community will gather in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 22 August, as the Openserve South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) kick off their 2026 season with an exclusive Nominee Announcement Ceremony.
The evening will launch this year’s awards cycle, bringing together some of the country’s most influential content creators, digital innovators, media personalities, brands and industry figures for a night dedicated to celebrating South Africa’s growing creator economy.
A New Chapter for SASMA
This year’s edition carries added significance following the announcement of Openserve as Headline Partner, a partnership that underscores a shared commitment to digital innovation, connectivity and the continued growth of South Africa’s creative and digital industries.
Running under the theme “Culture in Motion,” the ceremony will unveil the shortlisted creators, brands, entrepreneurs, storytellers and digital innovators competing across this year’s categories.
The nominees represent individuals and organisations that continue to shape online conversations, inspire communities and influence culture through the power of digital content and social media.
How Nominees Were Chosen
The finalists were selected through an adjudication process conducted by an independent panel of respected industry experts, following submissions received from across South Africa. Saturday’s event will formally introduce the shortlist ahead of the main awards ceremony later this year.
A SASMA spokesperson said the growth of South Africa’s creator economy has made platforms recognising digital influence increasingly important:
“South Africa’s creator economy has evolved into a powerful cultural and economic force. This year’s nominees reflect the diversity, creativity and entrepreneurial energy shaping how South Africans communicate, build communities and create value online. SASMA exists to recognise that impact and give the people behind it the national platform they deserve.”
What to Expect
Beyond the nominee reveal, the evening will include networking and media engagement, giving South Africa’s digital community an opportunity to connect ahead of the main event.
Journalists attending will have access to interviews, photography opportunities and exclusive content throughout the evening.
Countdown to the Main Event
The Nominee Announcement Ceremony marks the start of the countdown to the Openserve SASMA Awards 2026, where winners across all categories will be honoured on 21 November 2026.
Organisers have thanked the judges, sponsors, partners, entrants and supporters whose continued involvement has helped establish SASMA as one of South Africa’s leading platforms for recognising digital excellence.
About the Openserve South African Social Media Awards
The Openserve South African Social Media Awards (Openserve SASMA Awards) is a South African awards platform dedicated to recognising excellence in social media, digital content creation, innovation and online influence.
Through its partnership with Openserve, the awards celebrate the creators, brands and organisations helping to shape South Africa’s digital economy while inspiring the next generation of storytellers, entrepreneurs and innovators.