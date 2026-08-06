Openserve SASMA Awards to Reveal 2026 Nominees

A New Chapter for SASMA



This year’s edition carries added significance following the announcement of Openserve as Headline Partner, a partnership that underscores a shared commitment to digital innovation, connectivity and the continued growth of South Africa’s creative and digital industries.



Running under the theme “Culture in Motion,” the ceremony will unveil the shortlisted creators, brands, entrepreneurs, storytellers and digital innovators competing across this year’s categories.



The nominees represent individuals and organisations that continue to shape online conversations, inspire communities and influence culture through the power of digital content and social media.



How Nominees Were Chosen



The finalists were selected through an adjudication process conducted by an independent panel of respected industry experts, following submissions received from across South Africa. Saturday’s event will formally introduce the shortlist ahead of the main awards ceremony later this year.



A SASMA spokesperson said the growth of South Africa’s creator economy has made platforms recognising digital influence increasingly important:



“South Africa’s creator economy has evolved into a powerful cultural and economic force. This year’s nominees reflect the diversity, creativity and entrepreneurial energy shaping how South Africans communicate, build communities and create value online. SASMA exists to recognise that impact and give the people behind it the national platform they deserve.”