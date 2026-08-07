SPARKING ENERGY AND CHANGE

The Energy and Change workshops developed teachers' conceptual understanding of physics while modelling inquiry-based teaching strategies for one of the most demanding sections of the Natural Sciences curriculum.

Beginning with engaging demonstrations, teachers explored electricity, magnetism, electromagnetism, forces and energy transfer through carefully sequenced investigations that challenged misconceptions and strengthened scientific reasoning. Rather than focusing solely on curriculum coverage, the programme emphasised understanding the scientific principles underlying physical phenomena.

Teachers investigated electrical, thermal, light, sound and mechanical energy, explored energy transfer and conservation, and connected these concepts to everyday experiences that make science meaningful for learners.

Practical investigations included constructing salt-water cells, assembling electrical circuits from inexpensive materials, testing conductors and insulators, measuring voltage, current and resistance with multimeters, and investigating balanced and unbalanced forces. Senior Phase teachers also explored thermal energy transfer through conduction, convection and radiation using classroom-friendly experiments.

Throughout the programme, facilitators modelled inquiry-based pedagogy by encouraging participants to observe, predict, question, investigate, analyse evidence and justify conclusions using scientific reasoning. The emphasis on affordable resources demonstrated that high-quality practical science is achievable even in schools with limited laboratory facilities.

Teachers collaborated enthusiastically throughout the sessions, creating a vibrant professional learning community focused on improving science teaching and learner achievement.

Teacher Reflections

"The workshop challenged my understanding of electricity and strengthened my confidence by linking theory with practical investigation using real measurements."

"Although working with electrical circuits and multimeters initially seemed intimidating, the practical investigations helped me understand the relationships between voltage, current and resistance."

"Developing explanations before testing them through experiments demonstrated the value of inquiry-based learning. I can immediately adapt these investigations for my own classroom." The West Coast Subject Advisor observed that the programme successfully moved teachers beyond superficial curriculum coverage by strengthening conceptual understanding, addressing misconceptions and building confidence to teach physics through inquiry and investigation. The training demonstrated the value of sustained, inquiry-based professional development in strengthening teachers' subject knowledge, pedagogical skills and confidence to facilitate practical science learning. By combining rigorous scientific content with affordable, curriculum-aligned investigations, the programme equips teachers to foster curiosity, critical thinking and scientific literacy while improving learner engagement and achievement in Natural Sciences.