YuLife announced as a sponsor of the South African AI Awards

YuLife South Africa, an Insurtech company that prioritises employee benefits and wellbeing, is proud to announce its partnership as bronze Sponsor of the inaugural South African AI Awards, a platform dedicated to recognising the individuals, organisations and innovations shaping the future of artificial intelligence in South Africa.

The South African AI Awards celebrate excellence in artificial intelligence while championing responsible, inclusive and transformative innovation that delivers meaningful impact across business, government and society. The awards aim to recognise the pioneers using AI to solve real-world challenges and position South Africa as a leader in the global AI economy.

As a business that embraces technology to improve lives, YuLife believes AI has a critical role to play in creating healthier, more productive workplaces and more inclusive economic opportunities. Through its sponsorship, the company hopes to support a growing ecosystem of innovators who are harnessing AI to drive positive change.

"AI is no longer a future concept, it is already transforming the way we live, work and access opportunities," says Tal Gilbert, CEO at YuLife South Africa. "At YuLife, we believe technology should be used to improve human outcomes, whether that's helping people live healthier lives, empowering employees through smarter workplace experiences, or enabling businesses to make better decisions. Partnering with the South African AI Awards aligns perfectly with our mission to help people live better while supporting innovation that benefits society as a whole."

The partnership comes at an important moment for South Africa's AI landscape, with adoption accelerating across sectors ranging from healthcare and financial services to education, customer experience and workplace wellbeing. The South African AI Awards seek to recognise those driving this transformation while ensuring that innovation remains ethical, inclusive and focused on creating lasting impact.

YuLife will support the Awards' vision of celebrating leaders and organisations that are redefining what's possible through AI while encouraging collaboration across the country's technology ecosystem.

"The future of AI will not be defined solely by technology, but by how we use it to create opportunities, solve challenges and improve people's lives," adds Gilbert. "We are excited to celebrate the innovators who are helping shape that future and look forward to recognising the remarkable talent emerging from South Africa's AI community."