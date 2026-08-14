Changemakers driving innovation to feature at Singularity Summit South Africa 2026

Building tomorrow's world

The latest speaker line-up also showcases the practical application of exponential technologies across industries, governments and communities.

Barak Kaufman, a globally recognised enterprise AI leader from Wonderful.ai, will present Moving From Pilots to Production: Closing the Execution Gap in Enterprise AI, exploring why many AI initiatives fail to scale and how organisations can successfully move from experimentation to measurable business impact.

Hamed Kazim will present The Future of Cities and Exponential Leadership, offering insights into how one of the world's most ambitious cities is using technology, infrastructure and long-term planning to shape urban innovation.

Valter Adão, one of Africa's leading voices on digital transformation, will examine how organisations can modernise at scale through the adoption of exponential technologies, helping leaders navigate increasingly complex digital environments.

Adding an inspiring African innovation story to the programme, inventor Fana Shabane will share how he designs and builds robots using recycled materials in his session, Inventing Robots: One Man's Trash is Another's Treasure. His work demonstrates how creativity, resourcefulness and innovation can emerge from the most unexpected places.

Old Mutual’s Group Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Celiwe Ross says we can’t help people on this continent secure their futures without innovators and builders. “Innovation is not only about advancing technology. It is about unlocking human potential and creating opportunities for people to thrive. As emerging technologies reshape our world, it is encouraging to see more changemakers leading these conversations, challenging established thinking and helping to build solutions that are more inclusive, relevant and impactful,” Ross says.

"One of the most exciting aspects of this year's programme is the diversity of perspectives shaping the conversation," said Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. "Innovation is strongest when it brings together different experiences, disciplines and ways of thinking. These speakers demonstrate that the future of technology is not only about breakthrough ideas, but also about the people translating those ideas into meaningful impact."

"The pace of technological change means organisations need both vision and practical execution," said Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. "This group of speakers reflects exactly that balance. From artificial intelligence and smart cities to digital transformation and home-grown innovation, delegates will gain practical insights from leaders who are actively building the future rather than simply predicting it."

Further speakers and programme announcements will be revealed in the coming months.