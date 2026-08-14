Changemakers driving innovation to feature at Singularity Summit South Africa 2026

The future of innovation will not be built by technology alone. It will be shaped by the people asking better questions, challenging conventional thinking and creating solutions that improve lives. As artificial intelligence and exponential technologies continue to transform every sector of society, women are playing an increasingly influential role in driving that change.
Reflecting this momentum, Singularity South Africa has announced another group of world-class speakers who will address the 2026 Summit, taking place in collaboration with Old Mutual and metaverse partner UBU at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 October 2026.
Building on an already exceptional programme of global thought leaders, the latest speaker announcement celebrates women in innovation while also bringing together experts in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, urban development and robotics. Together they will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping business, cities and society, while highlighting the diverse voices helping to lead that transformation.
New technologies shaping the future
Leading the conversation is Amanda Manna, one of Singularity’s foremost AI specialists, whose session, What's Next in AI, will explore the rapid pace of artificial intelligence development and what organisations, leaders and individuals should be preparing for as the technology continues to evolve.
Acclaimed poet, author and broadcaster Lebo Mashile returns as the Summit's Poet and MC, bringing her unique ability to connect complex technological ideas with the human stories behind them. Her role throughout the Summit will help frame conversations around innovation through creativity, culture and imagination.
The programme will also feature internationally recognised robotics pioneer Tilly Lockey, whose remarkable journey with AI-powered bionic arms offers a powerful glimpse into how technology is transforming lives and expanding human potential.
Building tomorrow's world
The latest speaker line-up also showcases the practical application of exponential technologies across industries, governments and communities.
Barak Kaufman, a globally recognised enterprise AI leader from Wonderful.ai, will present Moving From Pilots to Production: Closing the Execution Gap in Enterprise AI, exploring why many AI initiatives fail to scale and how organisations can successfully move from experimentation to measurable business impact.
Hamed Kazim will present The Future of Cities and Exponential Leadership, offering insights into how one of the world's most ambitious cities is using technology, infrastructure and long-term planning to shape urban innovation.
Valter Adão, one of Africa's leading voices on digital transformation, will examine how organisations can modernise at scale through the adoption of exponential technologies, helping leaders navigate increasingly complex digital environments.
Adding an inspiring African innovation story to the programme, inventor Fana Shabane will share how he designs and builds robots using recycled materials in his session, Inventing Robots: One Man's Trash is Another's Treasure. His work demonstrates how creativity, resourcefulness and innovation can emerge from the most unexpected places.
Old Mutual’s Group Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Celiwe Ross says we can’t help people on this continent secure their futures without innovators and builders. “Innovation is not only about advancing technology. It is about unlocking human potential and creating opportunities for people to thrive. As emerging technologies reshape our world, it is encouraging to see more changemakers leading these conversations, challenging established thinking and helping to build solutions that are more inclusive, relevant and impactful,” Ross says.
"One of the most exciting aspects of this year's programme is the diversity of perspectives shaping the conversation," said Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. "Innovation is strongest when it brings together different experiences, disciplines and ways of thinking. These speakers demonstrate that the future of technology is not only about breakthrough ideas, but also about the people translating those ideas into meaningful impact."
"The pace of technological change means organisations need both vision and practical execution," said Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. "This group of speakers reflects exactly that balance. From artificial intelligence and smart cities to digital transformation and home-grown innovation, delegates will gain practical insights from leaders who are actively building the future rather than simply predicting it."
Further speakers and programme announcements will be revealed in the coming months.
For more information, regular updates or to book, visit www.singularitysouthafricaSummit.org.