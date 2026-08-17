South Africa's R75bn Gambling Industry Has a Problem: The Online Market Is Outrunning the Rules

South Africa’s gambling industry generated roughly R75 billion in gross gambling revenue (GGR) in 2024/25, up from R59.3 billion a year earlier — an increase of about 26%. The striking part is not only the growth. While consumers have moved rapidly towards websites and mobile betting services, regulators are now having to develop technical systems capable of finding and disrupting illegal operators online. The industry’s expansion is exposing a gap between the speed of the digital market and the tools available to police it.

More than R15bn in additional revenue changes the equation GGR is not the total amount wagered. It broadly represents the money operators retain after winnings have been paid out, making it a more useful measure of the industry’s revenue than turnover alone. Moving from R59.3 billion to about R75 billion in a year therefore points to a substantial increase in the economic scale of South African gambling.

Regulatory capacity does not automatically expand at the same pace. More digital activity means more operators and services to identify, more transactions occurring outside physical venues and a greater need to distinguish regulated businesses from those operating illegally or beyond the effective reach of domestic authorities.

Why a digital market is harder to police A physical gambling venue exists at a known address and operates within an identifiable licensing framework. An illegal online operator presents a different enforcement problem: its website may be hosted abroad, its domain can change and South African consumers may still be able to reach it from the same smartphone they use for locally regulated services.

The distinction is not always obvious from a search page. Consumers comparing gambling services may move between operator websites, search engines and promotional content, making it important to know which information can be trusted. Independent specialist resources covering the online casino market in South Africa can help organise that information. Alongside checking official verification, comparison websites such as Casino.org can help players compare operators, licensing information and key features before making a decision. A licence logo alone is not enough, the regulator, licence details and legal entity behind an operator should always be independently verified.

Regulation is becoming a technology problem The National Gambling Board’s response shows how much the enforcement challenge has changed. In June 2026, the National Gambling Board called for expressions of interest in a technological solution capable of monitoring, tracking, blocking and reporting illicit online gambling activity.

That is a significant shift in what regulation requires. Licensing, inspections and legal sanctions remain important, but a market operating through websites and mobile devices also requires the ability to detect digital activity. The regulator is no longer dealing only with the question of who is permitted to operate; it must also determine how illegal services can be identified and disrupted when their infrastructure may sit outside South Africa.

Blocking a domain does not remove the underlying problem Technology is not a complete solution. Blocking one website does not necessarily eliminate the operator behind it. A service can migrate to another domain, while advertising, affiliates or social media can continue directing users towards it. Cross-border infrastructure also complicates enforcement when the business responsible for a platform is beyond the regulator’s immediate jurisdiction.

This is why the challenge extends beyond website blocking. Effective oversight also depends on cooperation, clear licensing information and giving consumers reliable ways to distinguish regulated businesses from operators that merely appear legitimate.

Consumer protection starts with information that can be verified The NGB has taken a practical step in this direction by introducing a portal for verified gambling operators. The principle behind it is important: a licence badge displayed on a website is a claim, while an operator listed by the relevant regulator provides information that can be independently checked.

Licensing is only one part of that assessment. Before depositing money, consumers should identify the legal entity operating the service and check which authority regulates it. Withdrawal conditions, account restrictions, complaint procedures and responsible-gambling controls also deserve attention. These details tend to matter most when a withdrawal is delayed or an account dispute occurs.

Consumer protection also reaches beyond operator websites. The Mail & Guardian has previously examined concerns over gambling advertising as digital betting has expanded. Advertising, comparison services and operator marketing can all influence decisions, but none provides the same assurance as information that can be checked against an official source.

What should consumers verify? The legal identity of the company operating the service.

The licensing authority and whether the licence can be independently confirmed.

The jurisdiction governing the account and any dispute.

Withdrawal rules, wagering conditions and account restrictions.

Complaint procedures and available responsible-gambling controls. R75bn makes regulatory capacity an economic issue

The rise from R59.3 billion to roughly R75 billion in GGR shows why digital enforcement is no longer a marginal regulatory concern. A market of this size affects tax revenue, licensed businesses and consumers, while illegal activity can operate outside many of the safeguards expected from the regulated sector.