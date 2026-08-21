Some of the discussion points were unemployment, limited access to skills development opportunities and the socio-economic conditions affecting nearby informal settlements. A concern about crime in parts of the surrounding area and the effect this has on community well-being and the region’s tourism potential was also raised.

By bringing different areas of expertise into one conversation, the initiative demonstrates how universities can connect their teaching, research and community engagement capabilities to real needs beyond their campuses.

Tourism that includes communities

A major focus of the engagement was the role tourism can play in inclusive economic development.

Discussions explored opportunities for NWU students to participate in research projects assessing the viability of businesses in the region, identifying possibilities for small-enterprise development and supporting sustainable tourism models that can benefit local communities.

Practical skills development is another priority. Proposed training programmes would focus on hospitality-related areas such as housekeeping, room service, cleaning, food services and tour guiding. The intention is to equip residents with employable skills and create possible pathways into the tourism and hospitality industry.

Creating the conditions for growth

Tourism, safety and environmental care are closely connected. A destination’s success depends not only on its attractions, but also on the quality of its surroundings and the well-being of the communities that form part of it.