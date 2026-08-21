Africa's music industry is one of the continent's greatest success stories. From Amapiano to Afrobeats - and beyond - African artists are shaping global music trends, building international audiences and contributing meaningfully to economic growth. But sustaining this momentum requires an environment where creativity is protected and rewarded.

“The conversation about piracy is no longer simply about protecting songs - it is about protecting the people, businesses and industries that make the creation and distribution of those songs possible,” says Makgamathe.

Every song begins with an idea, but bringing that idea to life requires an entire ecosystem.

Songwriters, composers, producers, sound engineers, performers, publishers, distributors and record labels all contribute to creating the music we enjoy. Copyright exists to ensure that each of these contributors can earn fair compensation when their work is used. Without it, that ecosystem begins to weaken.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has consistently warned that piracy is far from the “victimless crime” many consumers consider it to be. Every illegal download, stream or copy deprives creators of royalties that fund future projects, support livelihoods and encourage investment in new talent. It doesn't only affect established artists – it can prevent emerging musicians from building sustainable careers and discourage investment in the next generation of African creative talent. That makes copyright protection more than a legal obligation; it becomes a critical foundation for protecting creators’ livelihoods, ensuring fair remuneration and enabling a sustainable music economy.

The growth of legitimate streaming services has made music more accessible than ever before. Consumers now have affordable, convenient ways to enjoy millions of songs legally – but piracy has evolved and continues to thrive alongside these legitimate platforms, which pay artists royalties for each stream.

Illegal streaming services, unauthorised IPTV platforms and "stream-ripping" websites allow users to capture copyrighted music from legitimate platforms without compensating artists or rights holders. These services often generate revenue through advertising or subscription models while bypassing the licensing systems that ensure creators are paid. Someone’s getting paid – but it’s not the artists or creators.

“For consumers, these platforms often appear to offer a shortcut to free entertainment but, in reality, they expose users to malware, phishing scams, identity theft and financial fraud while simultaneously undermining the creative industries that produce the content they enjoy,” says Makgamathe. “Every act of piracy reduces the revenue available to support artists, producers, technical professionals and the wider music ecosystem”.

Just as the industry continues to adapt to digital piracy, another challenge is emerging. Artificial intelligence is transforming music creation, production and discovery. It presents exciting opportunities for innovation, but it has also sparked important questions about copyright and creator consent.

Over the past year, major international record labels have launched landmark legal action against AI music companies, alleging that copyrighted recordings were used to train generative AI models without permission or licensing. These cases will help define how innovation and intellectual property coexist in the years ahead. While these legal battles are unfolding internationally, they carry important lessons for Africa's creative industries – innovation should never come at the expense of creators' rights.

“As technology evolves, so too must our commitment to ensuring that artists are recognised, respected and fairly compensated for the value they create. Addressing piracy requires more than stronger enforcement; it requires changing behaviour,” says Makgamathe.

SAMRO has long advocated for greater public awareness to help consumers understand that every legal stream, licensed download or subscription directly supports the people behind the music. This principle also sits at the heart of the Partners Against Piracy initiative, which seeks to build greater awareness of the impact piracy has on creators, businesses and consumers alike.

This commitment has been reinforced through the launch of Partners Against Piracy's latest public service announcement, produced in collaboration with the MultiChoice Talent Factory. Featuring acclaimed South African musician Pabi Cooper, the campaign shines a light on the many people behind every song – from songwriters, producers and sound engineers to session musicians, videographers, stylists and production crews – demonstrating that every illegal music download or stream has a ripple effect across the entire creative value chain. By placing these human stories at the centre of the campaign, the PSA reminds audiences that music piracy does not just affect artists and record labels; it threatens jobs, livelihoods and the long-term sustainability of South Africa's music industry.

By helping consumers understand how copyright works, why piracy harms creators and how illegal platforms expose users to cyber risks, we can foster a culture that values creativity rather than exploits it. Protecting copyright is not only about safeguarding artists' incomes - it is about preserving the incentives that drive creativity, innovation and cultural expression.

Through stronger copyright protection, greater consumer awareness, responsible technology development and continued collaboration between governments, industry and initiatives such as Partners Against Piracy, we can build a digital ecosystem where innovation thrives alongside fairness. No matter the form that piracy takes, the principle remains the same: creators deserve recognition, respect and fair compensation for their work. The future of music depends not only on innovation, but on ensuring that innovation is built on a foundation of fairness.

Says Makgamathe: “By strengthening copyright protection and awareness, supporting legitimate platforms, fostering responsible technology development and continuing to build collaboration between governments, industry and initiatives such as Partners Against Piracy, we can help build a digital music ecosystem where artists are empowered to create, audiences can enjoy content safely - and Africa's creative economy continues to flourish for generations to come”.