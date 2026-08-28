Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

SAFA Ablution Facilities Tender

Construction of Dressing Rooms, Ablution Facilities and Back to Back Grandstands

  • SAFA
2 min read
SAFA Ablution Facilities Tender

Statutory and Regulatory Compliance.

Tenderers must ensure compliance with:

SANS 10400 (National Building Regulations)

SABS standards applicable to construction materials and safety

CIDB grading requirements for contractors

Master Builder Association registration for builders

Professional registrations: Engineers (ECSA), Project Managers (SACPCMP), Quantity Surveyors (SACQSP), Architects (SACAP)


CIDB Grading Requirement – Grade 7 GB

Given the estimated project value, tenderers are expected to hold (or qualify to upgrade to) CIDB Grade 7 General Building (GB) status. Key requirements:

Financial Capability: Grading is based on the contractor's best annual turnover and 

available capital, assessed against CIDB's financial criteria for the grade.

Track Record: The contractor must have successfully completed a single, largest General Building (GB) contract worth at least R9 million within the 5 years immediately preceding the application.

  1. Tender Value Limit: A 7 GB contractor may generally bid on projects valued up to R60 million (VAT inclusive).
  2. Potentially Emerging (PE) Status: Where the business qualifies for CIDB PE status, it may tender one grade higher – giving a 7 GB PE contractor the ability to bid on contracts worth up to R200 million.

Joint Ventures (JVs): Grade 7 contractors may form a joint venture with other registered entities, combining financial and track record capacity to qualify for larger tenders


Tender Submission Requirements.

4.1 Key Personnel

  1. CVs of proposed contractor's team with relevant CIDB grading and MBA registration
  2. CVs of engineers, architects, project managers, and quantity surveyors with proof of professional registration (ECSA, SACAP, SACPCMP, SACQSP)

4.2 Relevant Experience

  1. Evidence of previously completed projects in: grandstands, sporting complexes, stadia, hospitality facilities
  2. Reference letters from past clients confirming performance and delivery

4.3 Methodology & Programme

  1. Detailed turnkey delivery methodology
  2. Preliminary construction programme with milestones
  3. Demonstration of site optimization strategy

Evaluation process: (1) mandatory compliance check – non-compliant tenders excluded; (2) each compliant tender scored against criteria using the scale above; (3) scores multiplied by weighting percentages for a total weighted score; (4) tenders ranked by total weighted score; (5) highest-ranked tender recommended for award, subject to Employer's discretion.


6. Submission Instructions

  1. Tenders must be submitted in hard copy and electronic format to the SAFA’ offices
  2. All documents must be signed, dated, and certified where applicable
  3. Late submissions will not be considered

7. Employer's Rights

SAFA reserves the right to:

  1. Reject any or all tenders
  2. Accept the tender deemed most advantageous
  3. Verify all information.

Briefing (Compulsory) 01/SEPTEMBER/2026 (09:30-13:00)

Address 76 Nasrec road, SAFA HOUSE, JOHANNESBURG, 2000

For more Info Email : tender@safa.net

Closing date for submission 30 September 2026

Tender documents should be dropped at the SAFA House .Tender box situated at the main entrance by closing time (17:00) in sealed envelopes. 2 hard copies and electronic copy on a memory Stick. No emails will be accepted.