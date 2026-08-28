SAFA Ablution Facilities Tender

Statutory and Regulatory Compliance. Tenderers must ensure compliance with:

SANS 10400 (National Building Regulations)

SABS standards applicable to construction materials and safety

CIDB grading requirements for contractors

Master Builder Association registration for builders

Professional registrations: Engineers (ECSA), Project Managers (SACPCMP), Quantity Surveyors (SACQSP), Architects (SACAP)





CIDB Grading Requirement – Grade 7 GB Given the estimated project value, tenderers are expected to hold (or qualify to upgrade to) CIDB Grade 7 General Building (GB) status. Key requirements:

Financial Capability: Grading is based on the contractor's best annual turnover and

available capital, assessed against CIDB's financial criteria for the grade.

Track Record: The contractor must have successfully completed a single, largest General Building (GB) contract worth at least R9 million within the 5 years immediately preceding the application.

Tender Value Limit: A 7 GB contractor may generally bid on projects valued up to R60 million (VAT inclusive). Potentially Emerging (PE) Status: Where the business qualifies for CIDB PE status, it may tender one grade higher – giving a 7 GB PE contractor the ability to bid on contracts worth up to R200 million. Joint Ventures (JVs): Grade 7 contractors may form a joint venture with other registered entities, combining financial and track record capacity to qualify for larger tenders



