SAFA Ablution Facilities Tender

Statutory and Regulatory Compliance.
Tenderers must ensure compliance with:
SANS 10400 (National Building Regulations)
SABS standards applicable to construction materials and safety
CIDB grading requirements for contractors
Master Builder Association registration for builders
Professional registrations: Engineers (ECSA), Project Managers (SACPCMP), Quantity Surveyors (SACQSP), Architects (SACAP)
CIDB Grading Requirement – Grade 7 GB
Given the estimated project value, tenderers are expected to hold (or qualify to upgrade to) CIDB Grade 7 General Building (GB) status. Key requirements:
Financial Capability: Grading is based on the contractor's best annual turnover and
available capital, assessed against CIDB's financial criteria for the grade.
Track Record: The contractor must have successfully completed a single, largest General Building (GB) contract worth at least R9 million within the 5 years immediately preceding the application.
- Tender Value Limit: A 7 GB contractor may generally bid on projects valued up to R60 million (VAT inclusive).
- Potentially Emerging (PE) Status: Where the business qualifies for CIDB PE status, it may tender one grade higher – giving a 7 GB PE contractor the ability to bid on contracts worth up to R200 million.
Joint Ventures (JVs): Grade 7 contractors may form a joint venture with other registered entities, combining financial and track record capacity to qualify for larger tenders
Tender Submission Requirements.
4.1 Key Personnel
- CVs of proposed contractor's team with relevant CIDB grading and MBA registration
- CVs of engineers, architects, project managers, and quantity surveyors with proof of professional registration (ECSA, SACAP, SACPCMP, SACQSP)
4.2 Relevant Experience
- Evidence of previously completed projects in: grandstands, sporting complexes, stadia, hospitality facilities
- Reference letters from past clients confirming performance and delivery
4.3 Methodology & Programme
- Detailed turnkey delivery methodology
- Preliminary construction programme with milestones
- Demonstration of site optimization strategy
Evaluation process: (1) mandatory compliance check – non-compliant tenders excluded; (2) each compliant tender scored against criteria using the scale above; (3) scores multiplied by weighting percentages for a total weighted score; (4) tenders ranked by total weighted score; (5) highest-ranked tender recommended for award, subject to Employer's discretion.
6. Submission Instructions
- Tenders must be submitted in hard copy and electronic format to the SAFA’ offices
- All documents must be signed, dated, and certified where applicable
- Late submissions will not be considered
7. Employer's Rights
SAFA reserves the right to:
- Reject any or all tenders
- Accept the tender deemed most advantageous
- Verify all information.
Briefing (Compulsory) 01/SEPTEMBER/2026 (09:30-13:00)
Address 76 Nasrec road, SAFA HOUSE, JOHANNESBURG, 2000
For more Info Email : tender@safa.net
Closing date for submission 30 September 2026
Tender documents should be dropped at the SAFA House .Tender box situated at the main entrance by closing time (17:00) in sealed envelopes. 2 hard copies and electronic copy on a memory Stick. No emails will be accepted.