Spring Into Better Pet Health: What Your Vet Wants You to Know

As South Africans welcome warmer weather and plenty of reasons to spend more time outdoors, pet parents are also considering the seasonal health risks.
Dr Wiandre Pieters of Bloemfontein Veterinary Hospital says one of the biggest mistakes is assuming an itchy pet simply has “a bit of an allergy”. Several seasonal triggers can contribute to skin problems, and getting to the cause early can make a big difference.
Why do pets itch more in spring?
When pollen, grass seeds, and other environmental allergens increase, so can the number of potential triggers for sensitive pets. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity also create favourable conditions for fleas and ticks.
Fleas are particularly easy to overlook. A pet does not need to be covered in fleas to have a reaction. According to Pieters, even one flea bite can trigger an allergic response in a sensitive animal. Flea eggs can also remain in the home and carpets, meaning indoor pets are not necessarily protected.
Year-round parasite prevention is therefore important, both to help prevent itching and to reduce the risk of diseases transmitted by parasites.
When an allergy needs veterinary attention
The timing and pattern of symptoms can offer clues. If itching becomes noticeably worse at certain times of the year, an environmental trigger may be involved. Contact allergies may cause problems around the paws and belly, while food allergies can sometimes occur alongside vomiting, changes in stools, poor appetite, or excessive gas.
Persistent inflammation can also change the skin itself. Look out for thickened or darker skin, hair loss, particularly around the ears, paws, and belly, and damage caused by repeated licking or scratching.
Pieters recommends seeking veterinary advice sooner rather than later. Scratching and licking can damage the skin barrier, which can increase inflammation and make the pet even more sensitive to triggers.
Hot spots, hives, facial swelling, and wounds that are not healing are particularly important reasons to consult your vet.
Should you bathe or shave an itchy dog?
The right treatment depends on the individual pet. A vet may recommend a medicated shampoo to support skin health, while bathing can help remove allergens from the coat.
Shaving is not automatically the answer, however. It can cause additional irritation if done incorrectly, and removing the coat is worth discussing with a vet in double-coated breeds, whose coats can trap allergens but also serve important protective functions.
Preventative pet health care
Spring is a good time to check that your pet’s routine vaccinations and parasite control treatments are up to date.
And if your pet starts sneezing? Occasional sneezing in an otherwise happy, healthy dog may be associated with environmental allergies. Kennel cough is more likely to involve other signs of illness, such as poor appetite or fever.
Most importantly, never reach for human allergy medication without speaking to a veterinarian first. Some medicines can be dangerous for pets, and even medications that vets sometimes use require the correct dose for the individual animal.
Spring should mean more opportunities for pets to explore and enjoy the outdoors. Keeping an eye on their behaviour and overall health can help ensure the season stays comfortable for them, too! Having pet insurance such as Dotsure Pet Insurance in place can also provide added financial support when unexpected veterinary care is needed.
Ts & Cs and possible exclusions may apply and can be obtained by emailing u2us@dotsure.co.za. Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925). Voted South Africa’s Best Pet Insurance 2023-2025 by readers of The Star, Die Burger, Beeld, and City Press.