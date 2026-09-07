Spring Into Better Pet Health: What Your Vet Wants You to Know

Why do pets itch more in spring?

When pollen, grass seeds, and other environmental allergens increase, so can the number of potential triggers for sensitive pets. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity also create favourable conditions for fleas and ticks.

Fleas are particularly easy to overlook. A pet does not need to be covered in fleas to have a reaction. According to Pieters, even one flea bite can trigger an allergic response in a sensitive animal. Flea eggs can also remain in the home and carpets, meaning indoor pets are not necessarily protected.

Year-round parasite prevention is therefore important, both to help prevent itching and to reduce the risk of diseases transmitted by parasites.

When an allergy needs veterinary attention

The timing and pattern of symptoms can offer clues. If itching becomes noticeably worse at certain times of the year, an environmental trigger may be involved. Contact allergies may cause problems around the paws and belly, while food allergies can sometimes occur alongside vomiting, changes in stools, poor appetite, or excessive gas.

Persistent inflammation can also change the skin itself. Look out for thickened or darker skin, hair loss, particularly around the ears, paws, and belly, and damage caused by repeated licking or scratching.

Pieters recommends seeking veterinary advice sooner rather than later. Scratching and licking can damage the skin barrier, which can increase inflammation and make the pet even more sensitive to triggers.