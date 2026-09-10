As the overall accounting officer, the ES provides strategic leadership and is responsible for effectively coordinating all aspects of the BCC, particularly the administration and management of the Secretariat.

This recruitment is managed by Elite Employment. Please obtain the detailed Terms of Reference from this website https://eliteemployment.com.na, and upload your CV, Cover Letter, ID and Highest Qualification along with declaration from the University to certify the degree by 17h00 Wednesday 30 September 2026 .

For more information, please contact Mrs Antoinette Druker, (antoinette@eliteemployment.com.na Tel: 083 723 4152.

Any applications sent to Benguela Current Convention directly will NOT be considered.

NB: Only nationals of Namibia, Angola and South Africa will be considered.