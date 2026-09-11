Unisa puts staff wellness in focus with 4km Health and Wellness Walk

Professor Solomon Magano, Vice-Principal : Institutional Development, brought a lighter touch to the wellness message by sharing his experience of climbing twelve flights of stairs that morning. He encouraged colleagues to prioritise their health and joked that his and Ngoepe’s marathon training could inspire more staff to participate in future races.

The day also had its share of entertainment, with three participants who stood out for their dancing skills each receiving R2,000.

For LenkaBula, however, the importance of wellness extended beyond the day’s activities. She told employees that the university remained committed to supporting staff and their families through educational and upskilling opportunities, while encouraging employees to continue fulfilling their responsibilities to the institution.

She also called on staff to work collectively to protect Unisa’s reputation and uphold the integrity of the institution.

“We must protect our reputation,” she said.

LenkaBula further addressed concerns around the circulation of false reports about deceased staff members, saying those responsible would face consequences as investigations continued.

She also highlighted the university’s reported academic, research and financial achievements. These achievements, including references to postgraduate output, research performance, audit outcomes and investment figures, should be attributed to the relevant official Unisa records and linked to the applicable reporting years before publication.

The Principal and Vice-Chancellor also announced the appointment of Professor Ngoepe as the new Vice-Principal : Teaching, Learning, Community Engagement and Student Support.

At its core, the Health and Wellness Day provided a reminder that employee wellbeing is not simply about occasional activities, but about encouraging healthier lifestyles and creating a workplace where staff can prioritise their physical and personal wellbeing.