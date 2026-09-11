Unisa puts staff wellness in focus with 4km Health and Wellness Walk

University of South Africa (Unisa) staff members swapped their usual offices, lecture halls and administrative spaces for a 4km walk as the university placed employee health and wellness firmly in the spotlight.
The walk formed part of Unisa’s annual Health and Wellness Day at the Muckleneuk Campus last Friday, allowing employees to get active, connect with colleagues and take a break from their daily routines.
Starting at the OR Tambo Building, participants made their way past several campus landmarks, including the Kgorong Building and the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Building, before returning to the starting point.
Beyond the physical exercise, the walk created an opportunity for staff from different parts of the university to interact in a more relaxed environment.
Addressing employees during the event, Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula thanked staff for their continued dedication and encouraged them to make wellness part of their everyday lives.
She urged employees to take part in activities such as yoga and cycling, emphasising that individuals’ well-being is closely linked to the organisation’s health and success.
The message was reinforced by Professor Mpho Ngoepe, Acting Vice Principal : Research, Postgraduate Studies, Innovation and Commercialisation, who encouraged staff to take greater responsibility for their physical health and maintain an active lifestyle.
“I urge everyone to take active care of their bodies. Consistent physical activity can lead to meaningful, long-term change,” Ngoepe said.
Drawing on quotations associated with Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, Ngoepe described the fun walk as more than an exercise activity, saying it also provided an opportunity for reflection, collaboration and personal wellbeing.
Professor Solomon Magano, Vice-Principal : Institutional Development, brought a lighter touch to the wellness message by sharing his experience of climbing twelve flights of stairs that morning. He encouraged colleagues to prioritise their health and joked that his and Ngoepe’s marathon training could inspire more staff to participate in future races.
The day also had its share of entertainment, with three participants who stood out for their dancing skills each receiving R2,000.
For LenkaBula, however, the importance of wellness extended beyond the day’s activities. She told employees that the university remained committed to supporting staff and their families through educational and upskilling opportunities, while encouraging employees to continue fulfilling their responsibilities to the institution.
She also called on staff to work collectively to protect Unisa’s reputation and uphold the integrity of the institution.
“We must protect our reputation,” she said.
LenkaBula further addressed concerns around the circulation of false reports about deceased staff members, saying those responsible would face consequences as investigations continued.
She also highlighted the university’s reported academic, research and financial achievements. These achievements, including references to postgraduate output, research performance, audit outcomes and investment figures, should be attributed to the relevant official Unisa records and linked to the applicable reporting years before publication.
The Principal and Vice-Chancellor also announced the appointment of Professor Ngoepe as the new Vice-Principal : Teaching, Learning, Community Engagement and Student Support.
At its core, the Health and Wellness Day provided a reminder that employee wellbeing is not simply about occasional activities, but about encouraging healthier lifestyles and creating a workplace where staff can prioritise their physical and personal wellbeing.
The 4km walk, together with the yoga, cycling, dancing and other activities, brought that message to life, allowing Unisa employees to exercise, socialise and recharge while reinforcing the importance of a healthier workforce.