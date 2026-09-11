“Without medicine, what can the doctor do?”

At the beginning of last year, the humanitarian aid sector was rocked by widespread cuts to aid funding, mainly from the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France and Japan. The fallout has been devastating. Aid agencies have closed their doors; jobs have been lost and people reliant on humanitarian care are struggling to survive. Because Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is independently funded, we’ve been able to continue our lifesaving work, but massive gaps remain where our partners have left. Every day that we continue working, we witness the impact of funding cuts on the communities and people we serve.

In war-torn Sudan – where the world’s worst humanitarian crisis is raging – this is more evident than ever.

In Hamidiya, Central Darfur, Safa has found safety after fleeing El-Fasher, and then Kabkabiya, in neighbouring North Darfur state. Her father died because of the war and her family scattered. She does not know where everyone ended up. “The situation here is relatively safe,” says Safa. “But there is no healthcare or work.”

Before the fighting she had completed two of the four years of her nursing training. She still hopes to finish. For now, many people, including Safa, focus their time on securing necessities like food. “The day is almost over, and I couldn’t get a single bite,” she says.

An international aid organisation has stopped supporting the healthcare centre near Safa. Reaching another working clinic costs around US$2 in transport. A labourer in Darfur earns roughly US$1 a day, meaning the journey costs about two days’ wages and leaves residents choosing between healthcare and food. “That money could buy food instead,” she says. “If there is no food, there can be no health.”

Vaccinations once available at the centre have stopped, while testing is now largely limited to malaria. Children are falling ill with other diseases, but many families cannot afford to seek treatment. The result: "Children die,” says Safa.

At the health centre in Hamidiya, Jaffer, a medical assistant, watched as services collapsed. He worked there for 15 years. The centre provided medical consultations, maternity and paediatric care, and nutrition and mental health services, and had a pharmacy that stocked medicines for chronic diseases. After funding cuts, only seven volunteers remain.

“Now the humanitarian organisation has left, we are in trouble,” says Jaffer. “There is no medication.”