Women need more than a seat at the table

For Ifeoma Agu, inclusion is about much more than having women physically present in a workplace. “It’s not just about who is in the room; it’s about who has a voice in the room, who gets heard, who gets interrupted, who gets the promotion and who gets to raise their hand in the room,” she said. Her point speaks to the difference between diversity and genuine inclusion. An organisation may have women represented across different levels, but if they are not listened to, promoted or trusted with decision-making power, the numbers alone mean little.

The conference identified leadership behaviour, organisational systems and accountability as key pillars in creating safer and more inclusive workplaces. Panellists also challenged the different standards often applied to men and women in leadership. Male confidence can be interpreted as leadership, while a woman displaying the same confidence may be viewed as aggressive. These perceptions can affect who is considered credible, who is given opportunities and who ultimately progresses into senior positions.

The conversation also highlighted the difference between mentorship and sponsorship. Women are often given mentors who can provide advice and encouragement, but sponsorship requires someone with influence to actively advocate for them and open doors for them. As pointed out, women are “highly mentored but under-sponsored”. That distinction is important because career progression is not always determined by ability alone. Networks, visibility and having someone willing to put their influence behind you can determine who gets the next opportunity.